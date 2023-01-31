Colorado Mesa sign (copy)
John Marshall has been chosen to succeed Tim Foster as President of CMU.

The panel of state lawmakers that drafts Colorado’s budget fined Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction $50,000 for raising tuition for most of its students by more than the legislature allowed last year, putting a spotlight on the annual tuition-increase debate between the Capitol and public institutions of higher education.

The General Assembly last year told the state’s colleges and universities that they couldn’t raise tuition for any in-state undergraduate students by more than 2%. But according to staff for the Joint Budget Committee, about 80% of CMU students saw a tuition increase of more than 3%.

