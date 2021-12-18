Friday marked a milestone for the 665 Colorado Mesa University graduates at Brownson Arena, as well as for CMU President John Marshall who oversaw his first commencement ceremony since taking on the new role.
“There’s just a few milestones in your life, marriage, having a child, and graduating from college,” Marshall said. “And to come alongside a first generation of college students to celebrate that is pretty special.”
Marshall, an alumni and former faculty member of CMU, began his tenure as president of the university July 1. Marshall noted the challenges from COVID-19 and perseverance these graduates had to complete their education.
Marshall said he has gone “full circle to celebrate with the graduates today.”
He added: “There’s a reason that only one out of four people graduate from college. It takes a lot of resilience and (is) a remarkable achievement for these graduates. Of the graduating students, 50% are first-generation.”
CMU football coach Tremaine Jackson gave the commencement speech during the 8 a.m. ceremony.
The Houston native joined CMU two years ago and said he was “raised with love and care and to do the right thing” by his mom, aunt and grandmother.
Jackson told the graduates that “You have to have thick skin to win.”
He challenged the graduates with making the right choices, taking chances and having courage.
“You attack the day or allow the day to attack you,” Jackson said. “I understand my attitude will affect my altitude. You need to have courage not to be mediocre. I’m so proud (of the graduates).”
Justin Paplow of Thornton graduated in Friday’s ceremony with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and is one of the university’s success stories.
“It’s been a fantastic experience all around,” Paplow said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”
He credited Professor Shiang-Lih Chen McCain for motivating him to “do better and succeed.”
Paplow also credited the university’s GOALS program, which is an academic support program that provides academic and personal assistance to students who have been placed into an associate degree program to prepare them to move on to a four-year program.
“It allowed me to see what the future could hold for me if I just tried my hardest,” he said.
Paplow said he wasn’t the best student in high school, and his grade point average reflected that. Lacking motivation in high school, Paplow said shortly after starting college at CMU, “a light bulb came on” and he saw his potential.
With a new sense of purpose, Paplow soon became a peer adviser to motivate others to invest in themselves and “give them the tools they need.”
Paplow said he is excited about graduating and is proud of himself for the first time. He looks forward to beginning a new career.
Theresa Kaiser of Gunnison and other relatives from New York attended the graduation to celebrate Tiffany Schweder’s accomplishment.
“The ceremony is very touching, caring and done with a lot of planning to make it sincere and proud of the graduates,” Kaiser said.