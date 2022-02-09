It’s not whether you win or lose but if you get to play the game.
Colorado Mesa University’s hockey team was put on hold for two years following the start of COVID and the pending sale of the ice rink where they played their home games. For a time it appeared the college might permanently lose its team.
“We are thankful to get to play the game (again),” CMU hockey coach Tim Winegard said.
When the former Glacier Ice Arena at 2515 Riverside Parkway went up for sale, it was feared that the facility might sell and become another kind of business.
But that didn’t happen. When the sale went through, River City Sportplex was born.
A different business would have closed the only indoor ice-related facility in the area.
Winegard and team captain Blake Cloutier, along with representatives from the youth hockey team, figure skating program and adult hockey league were hoping that the City of Grand Junction would purchase the complex.
As the potential sale of the complex drifted along, Winegard, who has been the CMU hockey coach for seven years, said he gave up on the thought that the hockey team would return to the ice.
But that changed when he got a call from the new owners of the River City Sportplex.
“In May 2021, I got the green light to get a team up and running,” Winegard said. “I called the captains right away to get the word out and we start planning.”
This year’s hockey season got off to a late started due to the complex conducting renovations after the sale.
To assemble a hockey team, they needed ice.
Team tryouts were held in Vail at the end of September, and the new team began competing in October.
“We usually start practicing in August, but this year we were delayed to October,” Winegard said. “We were playing teams that had been on the ice for six weeks and we had three practices. Given that the season started late, and COVID being an issue, and having a very young team, I’m happy with the effort moving forward.”
The team wrapped up its shortened season over the weekend with a 9-12-1 record.
But the record is a little deceiving since the team really started to gel with the more time on the ice they had.
“We have a young team that improved dramatically over the course of the year,” Winegard said. “We finished the season with a 7-0-1 record over the final eight games. With hard work, learning to play at this level, we as a team have a bright future.”
Vincent Lenzi competed from 2016 to 2019 and returned this year after he re-enrolled to obtain an EMT certification.
“I thought, I’ve got enough credits, so why not play another year,” he said.
Most of the 24 players on this year’s team were underclassmen.
“The record itself doesn’t reflect the amount of skill and potential this team has to be one of the top teams in the leagues,” Lenzi said. “Half the teams had six to eight games (played) before we had one due to the rink being open late.”
First-year player Jared Riley was just thankful for the camaraderie of being part of this year’s hockey team.
“The ability to play for a hockey team for your school is an absolute honor,” Riley said. “At the end of the day, we play the sport to have fun and for the opportunity to have brothers that you’d do anything for. I wouldn’t change a single thing for this awesome experience.”
River City Sportplex has been filled to near capacity throughout the season, just like it was when the team took the ice in previous seasons.
Amy Hassell from Denver is attending CMU, and has been attending the games to support her boyfriend.
“I was excited that he would get to play on the hockey team here while going to college because he played hockey his whole life,” Hassell said.
The excitement of the game is what draws fans, said Grand Junction resident Jessica Miracle, who came to Friday night’s game with her 5-year-old son, Xanthus.
“It’s amazing to watch. I love that my aspiring hockey player has someone to look up to,” she said.
Western Colorado University’s hockey coach Darin Glover was happy that CMU got a team together again.
“It’s great to see somebody keeping a good rivalry alive,” Glover said.
River City Sportplex Manager Jon Larson said he is glad the new owners stepped up to reopen the facility.
“It’s been great for Grand Junction,” Larson said. “I think it provides a huge recreational need for the community. I’ve been working in recreational agencies for over 30 years and it’s nice to provide something like this for the community. I’m not just an employee, I’m a fan. I grew up in Southern Minnesota. That’s where hockey is a religion.”
For Winegard, this year’s team provided a special return to the ice for the college.
“The players deserve all the credit for that,” Winegard said.