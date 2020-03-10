Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster said moving course work online and out of physical classrooms was a “likelihood” due to the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19.
“Campus leaders acknowledge moving classes into an online environment remains a likelihood,” Foster said in a statement. “To assess the need for this social distancing, CMU is working closely with federal, state and local health agencies to ensure decisions are based on the most up to date, accurate and appropriate response protocols.”
The campus remains open this week and classes are still being held, but CMU leadership is monitoring the situation and discussing tactics to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with other universities in the state, Foster said.
“The wellness of students is a top priority in CMU’s response to COVID-19,” Foster said. “As CMU prepares for the possible emergence of the coronavirus on campus, a coordinated effort is underway to ensure academic operations continue if there is virus related disruption. CMU is communicating with other university presidents in Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Higher Education, to discuss the appropriate response to changing conditions in the state.”
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mesa County, including at CMU. However, the university is preparing for the spread of the disease following Gov. Jared Polis announcement of a state of emergency for Colorado on Tuesday.
Moving course work online would not present difficult technical challenges for the university, CMU spokesperson David Ludlam said. He said CMU already has the ability to move most classes to an online system if needed.
“The functionality is there to move our course work online,” Ludlam said. “The system we have is dynamic. There will be certain types of programs and certain types of disciplines that have more challenges than others in terms of moving all course work, but for the most part, generally speaking, we have that capability.”
The decision to move course work online and to potentially close dorms on campus will be made as more testing is done for COVID-19 in the state, Foster said. At what point it would close its physical classes will be made based on information and guidance from health agencies.
“All testing for COVID-19 is through the health department and will be referred to them,” Foster said. “They are overseeing protocols and thresholds for testing and will advise CMU relative to closure, quarantine and or other response protocols. Campus decisions will be made in conjunction with local health department officials.”
Maintaining the health of its students and making preparations are the priority in a situation in which an infectious disease is spreading within the state, Foster said, but they also hope to limit panic and fear over the situation. CMU is working closely with the local health department and health care providers to continue to monitor and test students that present with symptoms.
“The CMU Student Wellness Center is operated in conjunction with Community Hospital,” Foster said. “The wellness center is following current public health protocols and carefully monitoring student patients for symptoms and performing screenings, as appropriate, per CDC recommended protocols. The university’s infectious disease protocol remains in effect. CMU also has a real-time COVID-19 webpage available for general and campus specific updates.”