Colorado Mesa University student Cody Lyster died Tuesday night in Denver from complications due to the coronavirus.
In an email sent to the campus community, Colorado Mesa president Tim Foster announced Lyster’s passing.
“The professors, friends and teammates of Cody Lyster will miss him dearly. It is a sober reminder that we must do all that is in our power to stop the virus from unnecessarily impacting more (CMU) Mavericks,” the email reads.
Lyster was pursuing a degree in criminal justice and played club baseball at CMU. A celebration of life will take place in Aurora on July 11 at Rangeview High School, which he attended.
“The fact that Cody did not contract the virus on campus is a painful reminder that even as students remain at home, and engage remote learning, that certain risks remain for all people all ages. The loss of Cody to COVID-19 is CMU’s first,” Foster’s email said.
In a message shared by friends of the family on Facebook, Kevin Lyster, Cody’s father, said on Tuesday night the doctors were working on getting Cody on dialysis when his heart stopped. He was 21 years old.
An outpouring of support for Cody and Lyster family has flooded social media sites since the news was announced with friends, former teammates and coaches memorializing the young man.
Angie Smith-Martinez, from the Aurora-area, knew Cody because her son, Brandon Martinez, started playing baseball with him when they were around 8 or 9 years old.
“His dad and I sat on the Little League board together. The one thing I remembered was his dedication to the game. He loved baseball,” she told The Daily Sentinel.
Though the two boys would play for different high schools, they ended up meeting each other on the diamond after years of playing together in middle school. Angie Smith-Martinez recalled a time when her son was brought in to pitch against Cody with the bases loaded.
“He clobbered the ball over center field,” Smith-Martinez said.
As he was rounding the bases, Cody had a big smile on his face and so did her son, she said.
Smith-Martinez wanted people to remember Cody for the infectious personality he had, not his illness and not his hospitalization.
"For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Inc. I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. …

"The mission of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is to tell the story of American law enforcement, honor the fallen and make it safer for those who serve."
Colorado Mesa University posted condolences to the family on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, adding what "an incredible person and player" he was who "always had a big smile on his face."