Colorado Mesa University moved to using rapid saliva testing this week. Any student, faculty and other staff now simply has to spit into a vial to be tested for COVID-19. Results are received in under 24 hours.
“That same-day turnaround is incredibly useful for things like play casts, where you test the whole cast in an afternoon to ensure they are not carrying the infection,” CMU Vice President of Student Services John Marshall said.
The new testing platform comes as Mesa County COVID-19 cases continue to climb. On Thursday, Mesa County recorded 74 new cases with a two-week case count of 382. That morning, Marshall and CMU Physician Assistant Program Director Amy Bronson addressed the rising case count as the university heads to its third month of reopening.
“We are a small village in a much larger city. What’s happening outside our village is still very important to the health and safety of our village,” Bronson said in a Facebook Live Q&A posted onto the CMU Facebook page. “Right now, we are able to, and the infrastructure is there to, support even the increase in cases that we are seeing. We’re able to quickly respond, quickly mitigate and isolate those cases to keep them from spreading.”
CMU has been posting their own test results for the campus population online. As of Friday, the campus had recorded 59 cases in the last two-week testing period.
Twenty-seven of those came this week
Marshall said CMU will continue to improve strategies based on what works best.
“As cases continue to rise in Mesa County and across the country, there’s never been a more important moment for this conversation,” he said. “The current landscape and what we are experiencing with our county is why we are doing this.”
He added that spring may feel like a long way away but the university will continue to look at its plan and how it can improve. Part of that will be reconvening some of CMU’s committees to discuss how best to move forward.
“We want to improve the system and make it better,” Bronson added.
One way of doing that is implementing the rapid saliva testing. Another is improving the face-to-face experience for things like biology and computer labs and study halls based on the information they now have.
In a lab of 30 for example, Marshall said they will look at getting 15 students together for in-person learning and finding other ways to be more effective in the classroom and more focused on content and learning.
“We’re seeing how we can continue to improve and roll into spring with a decisive plan,” he said.
In terms of the feedback received from students, Marshall admitted there has been some fatigue from students and their parents and the volume of testing that has been required thus far.
“Aggressive testing is what has allowed us to be here,” he said.
With the rapid saliva testing starting this week, CMU now tests its community through two ways: a LAMP test, which is a screening tool, and the rapid test, which is a diagnostic tool. The LAMP test, or loop-mediated isothermal amplification, tests saliva and wastewater through samples collected to help identify outbreaks before they start.
The reasons they test students also vary.
Students are tested primarily if they are symptomatic, randomly selected or are part of reflective groups. Reflective testing refers to tests that are conducted if an individual is believed to have been exposed to the virus based on contact tracing.
Bronson said institutional research recommends random selection of students, faculty and staff. She said a statistician worked on what the number of people randomly selected for CMU every week based on confidence intervals and arrived at 250.