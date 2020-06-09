Colorado Mountain Winefest is canceled.
The decision to cancel the annual event was announced today in an email from Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology Executive Director Cassidee Shull.
"I want to assure you, we did not come to this decision lightly. The festival has famously been held for 28 years, rain or shine. We know how important Colorado Mountain Winefest is to our state's wine industry and the impact this decision will have on the Grand Valley community and its organizations. However, we felt strongly that we should not take any action that could place our locals, visitors or volunteers at risk," Shull wrote in the email.
