It likely will be another sold-out year for Colorado Mountain Winefest in 2022.
This is according to Cassidee Shull, executive director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology that organizes Winefest.
Tickets for Winefest’s Sept. 17 Festival in the Park went on sale on Cyber Monday.
About a quarter of the 4,000 general admission tickets already have been purchased, and of the 350 VIP tickets available, only about 50 remained as of early Tuesday afternoon, Shull said.
In 2022, Winefest is getting back to “normal” after moving to a two-day Festival in the Park format this year in response to COVID-19 related regulations and guidelines from the state and county, she said.
“We were so grateful to be able to have an event at all this year,” Shull said.
Based on feedback after this year’s festival from wineries and volunteers and surveys taken by festivalgoers, CAVE decided to return to a one-day Festival in the Park in 2022 and to keep ticket numbers at 2019 levels, she said.
Booths for the 50 Colorado wineries scheduled to attend next year’s event will be back to their larger size and festival hours will go from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both general admission and VIP ticketholders.
There also will be more promotion of 2022 Colorado Wine Week set for Sept. 11–18, she said.
Wine week offers a variety of Colorado wine experiences with events at vineyards, wineries, restaurants and other places in the Grand Valley, she said.
The Festival in the Park’s popularity continues, though, and all VIP ticket likely will be sold within days with general admission tickets selling out by next summer, Shull said.
Information about the chef demonstrations and education seminars will be released next spring, on Winefest’s website, social media accounts and in its newsletter, she said.