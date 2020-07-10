Residents at two Fruita long-term care facilities were tested for COVID-19 Wednesday and Thursday as part of a mass testing effort by the Colorado National Guard.
The Guard visited The Willows and The Oaks long-term care facilities and, for some residents, it was their first opportunity to leave the facility.
“We’ve run into that quite often, and it’s an honor for us to be the first person some of them have seen outside their rooms since March,” said Kevin Childs, Colorado National Guard Task Force Test Support Team 1 lead.
Childs said about 15 National Guardsmen headed to Fruita for the testing this week, most of whom are stationed on the Front Range. Since May, more than 60 Colorado National Guard COVID-19 testing sites have been set up at long-term care facilities across the state.
Childs, who has been with the National Guard for five years, said the past few months have been very busy for him and the two other test support teams set up in the state. The Colorado National Guard is a community-based force of more than 5,550 citizen soldiers and citizen airmen, providing trained, well-equipped men and women during national contingencies or war and state assistance during disasters, according to the website.
“For most of us, this is our first real-world experience,” he said.
Part of their new procedures when setting up testing sites is that they “never breach the building” and they have stopped doing drive-thru testing.
“It’s now more of a partnership with us and the long-term care facilities,” he said.
Dr. Korrey Klein, Family Health West president and CEO, was thankful to have the Guard stop by this week as the facilities themselves simply don’t have the equipment or manpower to do so much testing at once.
“It would have been a monumental task for us to have gotten this done,” Klein said. “This provides short-lived reassurance, but even if we can avoid one ICU patient, it’s money well spent.”
Health care facilities consist of 47% of all outbreaks in the state, which includes all nursing homes, long-term care facilities and senior care centers, according to 9News Denver.
In Colorado, about 40% of positive tests have been linked to long-term care facilities, as they have been a hot spot for outbreaks since the pandemic started.
On Wednesday, 410 patients and staff members were tested at The Willows, a 25-unit secured living facility with residents who have dementia or Alzheimer’s.
On Thursday, the Guard reported to The Oaks, a 70-unit assisted living facility, and planned to test around 150. Both facilities contain high-risk adults and have been locked down since the pandemic.
Family Hope West and the National Guard were prepared to test up to 700 residents, staff and other volunteers this week.
“This is the first time a lot of them have been tested at all,” Klein said. “We’re hoping to have the test results back from the state by Monday.”
A fence was put up around the perimeter of The Oaks so that family members could come by and speak to the residents there while maintaining social distancing and other Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Hannah Fell, the Guard’s Task Force Test Support Team 1 medical lead said one of the biggest challenges setting up the testing site in Fruita this week was the heat.
With nearly 100-degree days on Wednesday and Thursday and a five-hour testing window, it was essential for her to make sure everyone dressed in their full military uniforms had plenty of breaks and time for rest.