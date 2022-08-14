The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report compiled by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the University of Colorado are showing mixed results, officials say.
While business filings decreased in the second quarter of this year, and are still up over the same period last year, they dropped 9.4% over the first three months of 2022, the report says.
The state recorded 39,464 new business filings in the second quarter of the year, which was 0.5% higher than during the same period last year. That, however, was down from 43,780 from the first three months of 2022, according to the report.
The state is projected to see an increase of about 104,200 new jobs this year, and has recorded the 10th best post-pandemic employment recovery in the nation, said Rich Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director of the Leeds Business Research Division at CU.
Despite that, a second consecutive drop in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, a comprehensive measure of the U.S. economy, has some employers worried that a recession might be on the horizon, he said.
“Our most recent analysis shows Colorado ranks above average in employment, labor force, income tax and GDP compared to the rest of the nation,” Wobbekind said. “Still, the most recent Leeds Business Confidence Index signals business leaders are cautious heading into Q3 and Q4 due to inflation, interest rates, worker shortages and other factors.”
Wobbekind and Secretary of State Jena Griswold called the new data “mixed,” saying that while some indicators are showing a strong job market, others are displaying worrisome signs.
The state’s 3.4% unemployment rate is lower than the national average, but home prices have risen nearly 22% since last year, and gasoline costs peaked at more than $5 a gallon, although they’ve decreased 11% in the past five weeks, the two said.
Still, the lower new business filings in the second quarter aren’t alarming by themselves because that’s been the case for the past 17 years, primarily because of business filing renewals at the start of each year, the report says.
“While Coloradans’ resilience had been tested, (the) report shows we’re moving in the right direction,” Griswold said. “Colorado’s economy continues to shine even with uncertainty in the national economy.”