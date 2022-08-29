Organizations that expand access to Colorado’s outdoors for traditionally excluded youth can apply for financial support from the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP), which will award $1.3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants this fall.
While Colorado is famed for the world-class outdoor recreation opportunities it provides, many traditionally excluded communities in Colorado still face barriers to equitable access to the outdoors. The OEGP, signed into law last year by Governor Polis, increases access to outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans and provides resources to underserved youth and communities to help increase environmental learning opportunities, education, public health, and outdoor fun.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proud to announce the kickoff of the second round of grant applications,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “Through the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, we can begin to reduce the barriers that prevent all Coloradans from experiencing Colorado’s state parks and public lands and to build an outdoor community that is inclusive of all.”
Nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes that wish to increase outdoor access for traditionally excluded youth (including youth from low-income and communities of color, LGBTQ+ youth, Native and Indigenous youth, and youth with disabilities) and that have not previously received OEGP funding can apply for up to $150,000 during this grant cycle.
“The Outdoor Equity Grant Program was created by and for communities that have historically faced barriers to participating in the year-round recreation activities that our beautiful state offers,” said OEGP Board Member Brayhan Reveles. “Recreating in the outdoors does not mean that you are training for hundred-mile endurance races or multi-day backcountry trips. It can be as simple as bird watching or taking a walk with a friend outside. We aim to fund organizations and programs that honor the many ways that people connect to the land, and invite all to apply.”
The OEGP Board, a diverse board made up of individuals with experience in recreation and conservation and who come from the communities the grant program serves, is committed to providing funding to organizations that have traditionally been unable to apply for grant programs due to organizational barriers, and encourage organizations of all sizes and with diverse missions to apply.
The board will provide guidance through two virtual Q&A sessions for applicants on Thursday, September 8 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Links to the Q&A sessions can be found on the Outdoor Equity Grant Program page at cpw.state.co.us.