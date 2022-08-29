Organizations that expand access to Colorado’s outdoors for traditionally excluded youth can apply for financial support from the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP), which will award $1.3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants this fall.

While Colorado is famed for the world-class outdoor recreation opportunities it provides, many traditionally excluded communities in Colorado still face barriers to equitable access to the outdoors. The OEGP, signed into law last year by Governor Polis, increases access to outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans and provides resources to underserved youth and communities to help increase environmental learning opportunities, education, public health, and outdoor fun.