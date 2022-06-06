Colorado Outdoors and QHR Health celebrated the groundbreaking of a 50,000-square-foot outpatient facility last week.
The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center will be located on the Colorado Outdoors campus on the banks of the Uncompahgre River in Montrose.
It will offer access to outpatient surgery specialties like orthopedics, urology and gynecology, oncology, urgent care, imaging and other health care services, according to a press release.
“The COMC benefits the citizens of Montrose and the extended community by bringing high-quality, well-paying jobs, multi-million dollar increases to the city’s tax base and additional economic activity such as sales tax revenues and new residents,” said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, CEO of QHR Health.
QHR Health will build and manage the facility through a subsidiary, Velocity Surgical Management.
“The COMC helps patients by keeping quality health care local, delivering medical services not currently available in the area and meeting the needs of Montrose’s growing population,” Gunter said.
Organizers are hoping the facility gives Montrose residents better access to health care services and also helps attract patients from outside the area.
“The need for high-quality, local health care has never been greater,” said David Dragoo, project founder for Colorado Outdoors. “Today, the COMC is one step closer to bringing advanced health care and new jobs to the Montrose community.”
The facility plans to welcome its first patients in 2023.