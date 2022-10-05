Clyde H. “Bud” Grant’s school career was interrupted when he contracted Lyme disease as a youngster in Grand Junction. When he recovered, he chose not to return to school and instead began apprenticing under a saddle maker at Grand Junction Canvas and Leather.

In 1965, he started his own business, Bud’s Tack Shop, a mobile store and saddle shop. Grant traveled the western United States to sell and repair tack at horse shows, rodeos and roping competitions. His son continues to operate the tack shop today. Bud also raised champion Quarter Horses and Appaloosas.