Clyde H. “Bud” Grant’s school career was interrupted when he contracted Lyme disease as a youngster in Grand Junction. When he recovered, he chose not to return to school and instead began apprenticing under a saddle maker at Grand Junction Canvas and Leather.
In 1965, he started his own business, Bud’s Tack Shop, a mobile store and saddle shop. Grant traveled the western United States to sell and repair tack at horse shows, rodeos and roping competitions. His son continues to operate the tack shop today. Bud also raised champion Quarter Horses and Appaloosas.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bud Grant will be inducted into the Colorado Plateau Horseman’s Hall of Fame, along with Scott Amos, a Grand Junction-area horse trainer who specializes in cutting horses and has won multiple regional and national cutting horse competitions. He won the Western Nationals Open and the Wyoming Open Futurity and is a National Cutting Horse Hall of Fame Rider. Amos continues to train in the Grand Valley.
Grant passed away on December 16, 2009.
In addition to inducting Hall of Fame members, the Colorado Plateau Horseman’s Hall of Fame raises money to provide scholarships to students at Colorado Mesa University and Utah State University in Vernal, Utah.
This year’s scholarship recipients are: Wylee Mitchell at CMU and Jade Hopp at Utah State.
The CPHHOF Induction Ceremony and Fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Talbott’s Tap Room, 3801 F¼ Road, Palisade.
Tickets are $50 for an individual and $80 for a couple. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Brian Crandall at 970-260-6411 or Bob Silbernagel at 970-208-4284.
Colorado Plateau Horseman’s Hall of Fame’s mission is to recognize horsemen and horsewomen, as well as groups and outstanding horses that have made a significant contribution to the equine industry in western Colorado and eastern Utah.