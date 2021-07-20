A virtual online roundtable sponsored by Colorado Proud will address the subject “Growing, Evolving and Thriving: Farmers and Ranchers” at noon Wednesday.
The panel will be made up of Colorado-based agriculture and food panelists, and will discuss this season’s opportunities and strategies.
Danielle Trotta, Colorado Proud program manager is the moderator.
Panelists include:
n Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, discussing diversity and inclusion, labor, rural vs. urban farming
n Steve Ela, ELA Family Farms, discussing supply and demand, minority-owned farms, multi-generational succession planning
n Rex Moore, Rock River Ranches, discussing personal and economic growth, infrastructural changes, best practices
n Becca Jablonski, assistant professor and food systems extension economist, Colorado State University, discussing trends, agriculture projections, Colorado vs. U.S. agriculture statistics.
The virtual roundtable will feature a panel discussion and Q&A about Colorado agriculture’s physical, operational and cultural growth after a complex year, and will share lessons to help farmers, ranchers, agriculture professionals and communities.
Colorado Proud is a program of the Colorado Department of Agriculture; the roundtable is available to media, Colorado Proud members, ag industry professionals and the general public.
“Check-in” starts at 11:45 a.m.
The online Zoom meeting password and phone number will be provided upon registration at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZbJfDPk3SAGIjmICR321mw.