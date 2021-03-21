When Ronnie Wright heads to the Delta Sales Yard to bid, it’s about more than just the business of buying and selling cattle.
“I tell everybody, I go to the sale barns to fix my addiction because I’ve done this professionally since 1980,” Wright said. “I don’t think of the money. I think of the love that I’ve got in what I do and the people, my friends, in agriculture.”
Wright is semi-retired now and living in Delta, but he said the cattle and agriculture industry is incredibly important to the entire Western Slope. However, Wright said he’s nervous about the future of that industry and that moves by the governor, like the recent Meat Out proclamation encouraging Colorodans to not eat meat on March 20, don’t help.
“Agriculture, at one time, that’s what carried the Western Slope,” Wright said. “It’s changed and Grand Junction has changed. We’ve got more older people moving into our area. We’ve subdivided a lot of the good farms in the area down through here, but it’s still a very strong industry for the state of Colorado.”
The governor’s proclamation is part of a growing nation-wide effort that began in 1985 to highlight some of the impacts of the meat industry on the environment and animals. The governor’s office issued a statement saying it had also issued proclamations for Agriculture Day, Colorado Farm Bureau Day and Truck Driver Appreciation Day. However, the meat industry and some local governments pushed back on the Meat Out proclamation and declared a Meat In day to celebrate the state’s meat producers.
Janie VanWinkle, president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, said she was excited by the reaction in support of her industry. As a fourth-generation rancher in Mesa County, VanWinkle said highlighting the industry’s positive impacts is important.
“For the state as a whole, it’s really important to realize that that’s a $4 billion industry in Colorado,” VanWinkle said. “In Mesa County there are more than 47,000 head of cattle. I like to use the number that I’ve worked with CSU Extension on. Using the ag census numbers, we came up with a number that every single cow in Mesa County that’s out standing in her field contributes $600 to $800 to our economy.”
During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic when grocery stores were selling out of meat products, many turned to locally raised beef. VanWinkle said they sell beef directly to local customers and last year the demand was high.
“Here at VanWinkle Ranch we have been selling direct to local consumers for about three years and certainly last year was a banner year for that,” VanWinkle said. “It’s been interesting this week. I’ve heard from a significant amount of my customers ordering ground beef, I think some of it for this weekend, but some of it just in support of what we’re doing.”
Mark Cremeens, a Grand Junction rancher and owner of Brand 2S Meats, said promoting and highlighting locally raised beef, which does not have the environmental costs of beef imported from other countries, would be a better way to address environmental issues.
“What we do is regenerative agriculture and we’re carbon negative,” Cremeens said. “We actually put carbon back in the soil out of the atmosphere with perennial grass. We don’t produce any CO2. It’s all negative, so that’s beneficial.”
Cremeens said he is a member of several organizations that are promoting regenerative agriculture. Producing food for local customers is also a benefit, he said, as his meat does not have to travel long distances to his customers.
“I’m sold out for the next year on beef,” Cremeens said. “The customers really need this product because of that scare last year when they didn’t have any meat on the shelves. It made people think a little more local.”
Cremeens, who has been ranching for about 20 years, said it’s hard work and won’t make you rich, but he said he enjoys it. He enjoys being outside, away from the city, working with animals.
“We work daylight to dark every day just to produce these crops and these cattle and feed these people,” Cremeens said. “But we don’t mind hard work as long as we’re able to continue to be prosperous. It’s a lifestyle.”
Over the weekend organizers of the Meat Out day said restaurants across the state offered discounts on their plant based meals and products.
VanWinkle said they had encouraged people to have a cookout and eat some locally grown meat. She said meat has its place in a healthy diet.
“I think it’s really important not to forget that what we’re really about is food security and ensuring that folks have good, hearty, wholesome, affordable, nutritious food on their plate,” VanWinkle said. “That’s my message.”