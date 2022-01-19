Agencies across Colorado are urging drivers to be safer after the state recorded a 20-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021.
In Colorado, 672 traffic fatalities were recorded last year, the highest incidence since 2002, when there were 743, and a 50% increase since 2011, when there were 447, Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said.
In Grand Junction in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, six people died in six separate fatal crashes. Two of those crashes involved impaired drivers. That’s the highest figure since 2018, when there were 10 fatal crashes in the city, five of which involved impaired drivers.
In Mesa County overall, there were 16 deaths in 16 separate fatal crashes, six of which involved impaired drivers. That’s also the highest figure since 2018, when 20 people died in 20 fatal crashes, seven of which involved impaired drivers.
“Our ultimate goal is to keep everyone on the road as safe as possible. The best way to do that as a driver is to always follow the rules of the road and remain vigilant of your surroundings,” the Grand Junction Police Department said in a statement. “It’s imperative that you put down the distractions and keep your focus on driving. Safe driving should be a year round habit for every person that gets behind the wheel of a vehicle.”
In 2021, life was pretty hard for a lot of people for a lot of different reasons, Packard said, which has probably contributed to safe travel declining.
Colorado Department of Transportation Director of Maintenance and Operations John Lorme said his department started noticing a “disturbing” trend of more aggressive driving in 2020.
Incidences of extreme speeding, careless and reckless driving, not wearing seat belts and impaired driving all rose in 2021, Packard said.
Law enforcement has a part to play in bringing the number of fatalities down, Packard said.
“We’re just missing the boat, and I’ll take some responsibility for that from a law enforcement perspective,” Packard said.
However, there are barriers to law enforcement effectively deterring dangerous driving, Packard said.
Packard said surging enforcement in high crash areas has shown to be a significant deterrent, but manpower is a problem.
Therefore, Packard said, CSP and other organizations are looking to the public to be safe on the roads of their accord.
“Enforcement efforts alone won’t solve the problem of rising fatalities on our roadways,” Packard said. “We need drivers to do their part and set the right example.”
Problem areas include the I-25 corridor in Douglas County, the I-70 corridor from the tunnel to Glenwood Springs, I-76 in northeast Colorado and the U.S. 160 corridor in southwest Colorado, Packard said.
Most of the problems such as not wearing seat belts, impaired driving and careless driving can be solved with a little introspection, Parker said. It could save literally hundreds of lives, he said.
“We’re losing people for things that are entirely preventable, I’m flummoxed to say the best,” Packard said.
Packard urged motorists to speak up if they see anything dangerous on the roads and call CSP to alert the state patrol.
“We allocate tremendous resources into maintaining a safe and reliable statewide travel system,” said Lorme. “However, the most important resource is the driver, and that’s where we see safety falter. Drivers making poor decisions, whether it’s speeding, being on their phones, or not buckling up, cause more than 90% of the fatal crashes on our roadways.”