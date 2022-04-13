In two cleanups last year, Grand Valley Paddling Club volunteers pulled more than 48 yards of trash out of the Colorado River throughout the Grand Valley.
For Sarah Stokes, an organizer of the cleanup efforts and a member of the GVPC’s River Cleanup Committee, last year’s haul of trash was simultaneously productive and appalling.
She’s hoping for an even more productive day for volunteers on the river in the next cleanup, set for April 23.
“The river is a major community resource,” Stokes said. “We have a lot of trash from both in-town and up-valley that makes its way here, and it’s only going to keep traveling, so if we can mitigate that a little bit, we’re happy to do that. It’s a community gathering event, too. I know a lot of people are concerned about pollution and cleaning up the town and things like that.
“This is a way to gather people, not only to form a community around river culture but also to actively clean up pollution that ends up in the river.”
Volunteers will be removing trash and waste from four different sections of the river: from Palisade’s Riverbend Park to Corn Lake State Park, Corn Lake State Park to the Las Colonias Boat Ramp, the Las Colonias Boat Ramp to the Blue Heron Boat Ramp and the Blue Heron Boat Ramp to Fruita State Park.
The GVPC will provide shuttling for volunteers, starting in Fruita at 8 a.m.
“The way shuttling works with river stuff is you drop your boat and your gear where you’re putting in and then leave your car where you’re taking out,” Stokes said. “We’re going to provide shuttles, but we do ask that if people have the capability to shuttle themselves if they have their own trailers or things like that and they can can coordinate amongst themselves, that’s probably best for saving time and our resources, as well.”
Stokes said Waste Management is helping with this cleanup, providing dumpsters at each takeout point and transporting the waste at the end of the day.
Preregistration to volunteer for the cleanup is required in order for the GVPC to know how many volunteers to expect. For pertinent information about the cleanup efforts and to access required waivers to sign, visit http://gvpaddle.org/river-cleanup/.
Volunteers are required to bring their own boats or boards, paddles or oars, and life jackets, and are also encouraged to bring gloves, wire cutters and tarps to protect their boats. In addition to shuttles, the GVPC will provide trash bags, buckets for sharper objects and parking tags for state parks.
All volunteers are welcome to Grand Junction Adventures at Las Colonias Park at 5 p.m. that evening for an “Appreciation BBQ”, which will feature free food and raffle of prizes.
Another river cleanup will take place this summer, but a date has yet to be determined.