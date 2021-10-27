A proposal for a major reservoir in Rio Blanco County has received a $330,000 boost from the Colorado River District, after its board last week contributed that amount toward the pursuit of permitting for the project.
The 15-county river district is contributing the money from its Community Funding Partnership program, which was created after voters last November approved a tax hike for the district.
The $330,000 grant will go to the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District for federal and state permitting efforts related to the Wolf Creek reservoir project. In January, the Rio Blanco district and state Division of Water Resources reached an agreement that averted a trial in water court and resulted in a decree giving the district the right to store 66,720 acre-feet of water in a reservoir that would be constructed near the White River and Wolf Creek confluence, about 15 miles upstream of the district’s Kenney Reservoir. The district’s preferred reservoir site would be on Wolf Creek, and the reservoir would be filled with water pumped from the White River.
The district expects to incur $6 million to $10 million in permitting costs, including for National Environmental Policy Act analysis required for the right-of-way permit to build the reservoir on Bureau of Land Management land and a Clean Water Act permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It had asked the river district for a total of $3 million over three years. While providing less, the river district encouraged the Rio Blanco district to ask for further funding in future years. The Rio Blanco district plans to commit $250,000 a year to the permitting effort and is pursuing funding from the town of Rangely and from Rio Blanco County. The reservoir would be used for purposes including supplying water to Rangely, and to farmers and ranchers. Under the court decree, use of the water also is allowed to mitigate environmental impacts associated with the reservoir, and for hydroelectric power generation, and in-reservoir use is allowed for recreation, fisheries and wildlife habitat.
“I see this as a worthwhile investment,” Kathleen Curry, the Gunnison County representative on the river district board, said during deliberations on the grant request last week. “It’s the only way we’re going to get this kind of thing going and I think it would be a great project.”
Building the project would involve a much higher price tag than the permitting work. At the time of the water-court settlement, Gary Wockner of the group Save the Colorado, which opposes dam-building in the Colorado River watershed, questioned whether the Rio Blanco district will be able to raise the money for the project. He also said that if that district “triggers a permit process for this new dumb dam, they will get a long, hard, legal and scientific battle from us as we work to protect the White River.”
The money the river district committed last week comes from about $4.2 million in annual funds that, thanks to the recent tax hike, it plans to use to help partners pay for infrastructure, conservation, agricultural and other water projects around the district.