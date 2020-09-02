Although only 51% of respondents to the latest poll at gjsentinel.com watch sporting events, the Colorado Rockies are overwhelmingly the most disappointing Colorado professional sports team competing this summer.
The poll question — which asks “Of the three Colorado professional sports teams competing this summer, which has been the most disappointing?” — saw the Rockies secure 32% of all responses. The Denver Nuggets received 13% despite battling back in their first-round match-up and the Colorado Avalanche earned just 6% after staying alive in their own playoff series.
The remaining 49% said they don’t watch sports.
The poll remains open through Saturday, so there is still time to vote. Head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail to sound off.
You can also vote below. Please note that poll results are displayed live and may not match the results from Wednesday’s story.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
