White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says “there’s a humbling feeling” when he reviewed a recently published economic analysis showing his forest as not just the most trafficked forest in the country, but also an unrivaled economic engine.

The analysis of all 111 U.S. Forest Service properties shows the White River atop the list, supporting 22,230 jobs and stirring an economic impact of nearly $1.6 billion. The dozens of communities within the 131-year-old forest, which includes 11 ski hills, eight wilderness areas and four large reservoirs, lean heavily on the recreation offered in the White River forest’s 2.3 million acres.