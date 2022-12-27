People hike along the parked vehicles overflowing the Spruce Creek Road in August south of Breckenridge. The White River National Forest’s Dillon Ranger District ranked as the most trafficked district, including the area around Breckenridge.
Hugh Carey / The Colorado Sun White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden listens during the president’s visit at Camp Hale Oct. 12 outside Leadville.
Anne Gaspar, a snow ranger with the U.S. Forest Service, assists a visitor with information about parking fees in early December at Vail Pass in Eagle County.
Hugh Carey / The Colorado Sun Hikers descend on Quandary Peak trail July 9 near Breckenridge.
White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says “there’s a humbling feeling” when he reviewed a recently published economic analysis showing his forest as not just the most trafficked forest in the country, but also an unrivaled economic engine.
The analysis of all 111 U.S. Forest Service properties shows the White River atop the list, supporting 22,230 jobs and stirring an economic impact of nearly $1.6 billion. The dozens of communities within the 131-year-old forest, which includes 11 ski hills, eight wilderness areas and four large reservoirs, lean heavily on the recreation offered in the White River forest’s 2.3 million acres.
Fitzwilliams also sees alarm bells in the soaring visitation and economic numbers. It’s time to direct more funding into the forest, he says, and build a new plan that weighs record traffic and economic contributions alongside the ecological capacity of a stressed forest.
“We can’t say ‘Let’s keep going and we want all the same stuff,’ ” he says. “We’ve reached the point where that is impossible. We can’t get to our desired future staying on the exact same path without taking some different steps.”
The agency’s triennial “Economic Contributions from National Forest and Grasslands” analysis of its 111 forest and grassland areas from 2019 shows recreation contributing 96% of the economic activity and visitors flowing from the White River National Forest.
The study combines spending by visitors and forest-dependent employers with the economic impact of earnings, which accounts for more than $960 million in wages for workers connected to the forest.
A majority of those recreational visits (54%, or more than 6.6 million) are skiing at the 11 ski areas in the White River forest, which include the most trafficked resorts in the country. (The next closest forest area in terms of economic impact is the 155,000-acre Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, which has 14 lift-served ski areas and supports 15,870 jobs and creates an economic impact of $1.1 billion.)
Of those roughly 6.6 million skier visits, about 66%, or 4.4 million, are visits by skiers from communities outside the national forest. The rest — roughly 2.2 million — are visits by locals.
Visits for “other recreation,” which the study does not define but includes hiking, camping, cycling, motorized travel and other non-wildlife related activities, accounts for 45% of all recreation visits —about 5.5 million visits — with a larger percentage of locals (64%) making up those visits.
That’s a lot of locals using the forest pretty regularly. And it represents a shift seen across the Western Slope as local leaders grapple with how to adjust economies built by visitors to accommodate increasing numbers of residents who are contributing more than ever to their communities.
Forest Service officials are still compiling annual visitation numbers for 2021, but Fitzwilliams said he expects a record number, likely closer to 17 million, which would account for more than half of all visits to all 11 of Colorado’s national forests. That compares to about 15 million in 2020, 12.3 million in 2019 and about 10 million a decade ago.
Fitzwilliams typically steers clear of advocating for legislation or taking political positions, as most federal employees do. But this report has pushed him.
“This really brings home the need to get something like the SHRED Act passed,” he says. “We see all this economic activity and money flowing out of the forest, but none is flowing back in. This forest, it’s a machine and it’s a producer for us. It’s really taking care of us, and it’s really giving us a lot. Maybe it’s time to give back.”
The Ski Hills Resources for Economic Development Act — or SHRED Act — would allow forests to retain 60% to 75% of the ski area fees collected inside their boundaries. That would be a big deal for the White River National Forest, where the 11 ski areas leasing Forest Service land send revenue-based fees — call it rent — to the federal government each year.
For the 2020-21 ski season, the ski areas — which include some of the busiest resorts in the country, like Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Snowmass and Beaver Creek — sent the federal treasury $19.2 million, up from $16.7 million in 2019-20 and down from $22.7 million in 2018-19.
So the SHRED Act would allow the White River National Forest to retain as much as $17 million in fees collected from its ski areas. The forest’s annual budget from the federal government — which does not include any of the rent collected from ski areas — is about $18 million, down from more than $30 million in the late 2000s. Fitzwilliams says the SHRED Act — which could almost double his annual budget — would be “a game changer” for his stressed forest.
The ski industry whole-heartedly supports the SHRED Act, which has bipartisan support as it winds through committees in both the U.S. House and Senate. The legislation “is an ideal vehicle” for supporting recreational staff at the Forest Service because it directs revenue toward the areas with the most demand, said Geraldine Link, the head of policy at the National Ski Areas Association.
“High demand is a good problem to have for a public-private partnership whose mission is to get people out recreating on their national forests,” Link said.