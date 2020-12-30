The variant of the COVID-19 virus first discovered in the United Kingdom has made its way to Colorado, health officials announced today.
The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the state’s first case of that more highly transmittable virus and has notified the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the case. The first case is of a male in his 20s who is in isolation in Elbert County on the Eastern Plains.
The patient has no history of traveling, and public health officials are continuing to do contract tracing on him. In the meantime, the individual will remain in isolation even though he’s had no reported close contacts.
“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that is it significantly more contagious,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.”
The governor’s office said the Colorado lab was the first in the nation to quickly identify the new variant through sophisticated analysis of testing samples. That test found that the man had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and that the virus did not have a strong signal for the S gene, which is an essential element for the variant.
After further analysis, lab scientists were able to sequence the viral genome from the patient’s sample and found eight mutations specific to the new variant, known as the B.1.1.7 variant.
UK scientists have already determined that it is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2 variant, but not more severe in terms of symptoms and still effective with already approved vaccines.
“The fact that Colorado has detected this variant first in the nation is a testament to the sophistication of Colorado’s response and the talent of CDPHE scientists and lab operations,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are currently using all the tools available to protect public health and mitigate the spread of this variant.”
Polis is expected to provide more details about this case later today.