The Colorado Senate unanimously approved three bills Tuesday that delineates how the state should spend its portion of federal money from the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March.
Under the three bills, the $3.8 billion the state is to receive will go to transportation and infrastructure projects, economic development and a variety of other things, including education programs, housing, state parks and agriculture.
“A major lesson learned over the last year has been how dynamic the state economy can be, and how strategically our recovery efforts must be crafted,” said Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, a sponsor of two of the bills.
The bills, all of which had bipartisan sponsorship, not only call for spending now, but also over the next three years.
One of them sets aside $848 million that a special panel over the summer is to study and recommend other ways to stimulate the state’s economy, provide direct relief to Coloradans impacted by the pandemic and address any new economic disparities that may result from it.
That measure, SB291 sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, also allocates $40 million for a small business grant program, and $10 million to encourage small business development in rural parts of the state.
Senate Bill 288, introduced by Moreno and Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, creates a special account for all the federal money the state is to receive, but takes $380 million to spend on ongoing transportation projects.
The third bill, SB289, also introduced by Moreno and Rankin, allocates $1 billion in installments of more than $300 million in each of the next three fiscal years into a newly created Revenue Loss Restoration Cash Fund, money that would be used to fund a variety of programs, including K-12 education, housing, state employees, asset maintenance, seniors, criminal justice, state parks, agricultural programs and transportation infrastructure.
The money was part of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which included direct payments to individuals and local governments.
The money can only be used for such things as paying direct costs due to the pandemic, economic hardship caused by it and projects designed to stimulate the nation’s economy.
The bills head to the Colorado House for more debate.
In a related matter, the Senate also approved two bipartisan bills Tuesday that also are aimed at stimulating the state’s economy, money for which stems from budget cuts the Legislature made last year.
The first measure, HB1253, partly introduced by Rankin, allocates $5 million for shovel-ready grants to local governments for renewable energy projects.
The second measure, HB1270, allocates $6 million for job-training programd for people who are receiving aid from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Both bills head to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for his signature.