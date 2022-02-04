The president of the Colorado Senate has accepted an appointment from the Pentagon and is resigning his Senate seat to take it.
Although it isn’t not automatic, that could put Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, in the top job. Currently, Donovan, part of whose district includes Delta County, is the No. 2 person in the Senate, serving as president pro temp.
Leroy Garcia, the Colorado Senate’s first Latino president, is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Iraq War in 2003.
“While my time in the Senate is coming to a close, I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together to move Colorado forward,” Garcia said Thursday. “I am confident that whomever is selected to fill these vacancies will serve with integrity and tenacity that Coloradans deserve.”
Like Donovan, Garcia is term limited and barred from running again in this year’s elections.
Donovan recently withdrew from the Democratic Party primary race for the 3rd Congressional District, primarily because that newly redrawn district didn’t include her hometown of Vail or her family’s ranch in Wolcott.
Garcia, who at one time was considered a possible Democratic contender for the 3rd District, is to become the special assistant to the assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs. He will work in the Pentagon, which means he will be moving out of his hometown of Pueblo.
“President Garcia’s experience as a paramedic and Marine Corps veteran will he a huge asset to President Biden’s administration,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a release.
“President Garcia’s appointment is a great loss for Colorado, but a huge gain for our country,” added Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder.
Fenberg also is a possible successor in the president’s chair.