Colorado spending $8M on initiative to improve educational opportunities

FILE PHOTO - Western Colorado Community College, originally known as the Unified Technical Education Campus, evolved with the times and in 2005 was renamed WCCC. Since then, the campus and the variety of programs has grown substantially.
The state is spending $8.6 million on a new initiative that will let Colorado’s seven rural community colleges share programs and services so students — no matter where they live — get a wider set of educational opportunities.
For example, a student at Lamar Community College in eastern Colorado could soon be able to take cybersecurity classes at Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus on the other side of the state. That student might also get tutoring from staff at Trinidad State College near the New Mexico border — about 140 miles away from Lamar.
The idea, thought up by the seven colleges, will help rural colleges better serve students and could bring in more money for those schools.
“It is expensive to run any college,” said Linda Lujan, Lamar Community College president. “But smaller colleges don’t have the economy of scale that larger colleges do.”
The initiative started as part of the state’s Rural College Consortium.
The collaborative was formed just before the pandemic by leaders from the community college system and Colorado’s seven rural community colleges. The consortium aims to address the toughest challenges facing their schools, including lack of programs, failing infrastructure, difficulties recruiting faculty, and challenges attracting students.
Keith Peterson, Colorado Northwestern Community College vice president of instruction, said the goal is to strengthen the collective of schools. It’s also meant to give rural communities more of a voice in state government.
The biggest challenge for small schools often is cost. Smaller schools might not be able to start programs teaching skills for in-demand jobs, which means students might miss out or have to move away for those opportunities.
Rural schools also don’t always offer services such as tutoring and mental health counseling that help students finish school.
If successful, the initiative will expand the catalog of classes and create better online infrastructure. The $8.6 million from the state will ensure students have access to the same technology available no matter where they are in the state and help improve internet connections so no student lags behind.
Landon Pirius, Colorado Community College System academic affairs vice chancellor, said the last thing the state wants to see is colleges reduce services or even close due to declining enrollment.
Administrators across the state frequently point to the difficulty of offering an education equal to that of bigger Front Range schools. They also emphasize how important their schools are to their rural communities, which depend heavily on job training.