A Colorado Springs man, Iniki Vike Kapu, 28, pleaded guilty to poaching charges in three counties and is not expected to be allowed to hunt again in Colorado or 47 other states anytime soon.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife permanently suspended his hunting privileges, according to a press release sent out Monday.
Parks and Wildlife accused him of killing 12 deer, two turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram across the region including Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties.
“Iniki Kapu is viewed as a serious threat to Colorado’s wildlife, and his violations are among the worst. The severity and level of indifference for wildlife in this case are rarely seen and cannot be tolerated,” wildlife hearing examiner Steven Cooley said in his decision.
Because Colorado is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, Kapu’s lifetime hunting ban extends to the other 47 states that are members of the compact.
Only Hawaii and Massachusetts are not yet members of the compact.
Kapu, who reportedly declined to participate in the hearing on his hunting privileges, now has 35 days to appeal the lifetime suspension to the Wildlife Commission.
Kapu entered one guilty plea in December 2019 in Teller County. Then in February 2020, Kapu appeared in Fremont County and pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a bighorn sheep. He also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of three or more big game animals.
Kapu’s plea agreements cap an investigation by wildlife officers started by a citizen tip about illegal killing of wildlife in October 2018; it was linked to a red truck, stuck and abandoned on a remote road in the Pike National Forest.