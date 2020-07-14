In an apparent prank, the Colorado state flag at Grand Junction High School was stolen this weekend and replaced by a political flag.
The Colorado state flag was replaced by a flag supporting President Donald Trump below the United States flag.
The Trump flag has since been removed and the state flag has yet to be recovered.
After being notified of the situation on Saturday afternoon, D51 officials removed the political flag, said District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley.
“The flag was not authorized to be flown and has been removed,” Shockley said. “Security is reviewing footage (Monday). The school’s Colorado flag, which had been flying below the U.S. flag, is missing and we would greatly appreciate its return.”
As of Monday evening, no official police report regarding the missing state flag has been filed by District 51 or the school.
“It does not appear that an official report was filed on the missing Colorado flag from GJHS,” said Grand Junction Police Department spokeswoman Callie Berkson.
“The Trump flag was removed after the reporting party called in, but there has been no sign or information on the missing Colorado flag.”