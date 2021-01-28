Last year, more than 600 lives were lost in traffic crashes on Colorado roadways. With excessive speeding an increasing problem across the state, Colorado State Patrol plans to be more visible and increase its presence.
“Officers will be spending less time in the office and will be proactive in preventing those crashes as much as possible,” CSP spokesperson Josh Lewis said. “Ultimately it will be about being visible and seen. Officers might not be patrolling but doing their reports and administrative work on location to be seen on the roads.”
Back in March, a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, excessive speeding was being reported across the state. According to Colorado State Patrol, that behavior was seen throughout the year.
“Observing high speed violations continued through 2020,” Lewis said.
In fact, earlier this month a driver was caught going 108 miles per hour near Fruita.
“Please slow down. Your life and the lives of other motorists is more valuable than saving an extra five to 10 minutes,” CSP Fruita tweeted on Jan. 18.
CSP Fruita Troop 4A Captain Matt Ozanic said his troop began implementing a new system to look at crash data using information from the past three years, including where and what time crashes are happening, to influence where and when they patrol.
“Each trooper has that info and is being sent to those highest crash areas,” he said. “If we have an area with distracted driving or speeding, we’re in that area looking for that violation and we log the time we are spending in those hot zones.”
Ozanic admitted that excessive speeding has been a topic the CSP command staff has returned to repeatedly during monthly meetings.
Excessive speeding became the new top factor in injury and fatality crashes investigated by the CSP last year. The top three included exceeding safe/legal speed, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“De Beque Canyon gets a lot of speeders. So does Highway 50,” Ozanic said.
He added that fewer people on the highway because of the pandemic is believed to have opened up roadways for drivers to speed.
According to preliminary information from CDOT, there was an 11% decrease in vehicle miles traveled by Colorado drivers this past year.
“The fact that evidence is lining up to show that there were fewer cars on the road, yet the same amount of fatalities on our roadways should be alarming to us all,” Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol said in the press release.
Driving distracted and impaired driving also remained a significant issue on Colorado roadways in 2020. Preliminary data from CDOT indicates that traffic fatalities that involved an impaired driver rose 15% (from 176 in 2019 to 203 in 2020).