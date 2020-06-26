Colorado State Patrol troopers were searching for two wanted California carjacking suspects in Fruita on Friday morning.
CSP spokesperson Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the search was called off at around noon.
The two suspects allegedly ran from the Utah Highway Patrol in a stolen vehicle, which later was recovered in the Fruita area at around 7 a.m., Cutler said.
Several notifications were sent out to the surrounding community during the search, which asked residents to not approach and to call 911 if seen.
One is reported to be with 5'10, 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a black baseball cap. The other is a Hispanic with the same build and a tan shirt, according to CSP.