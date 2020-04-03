The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are distributing critical resources to help communities respond to COVID-19. This week, Colorado received a third allotment from the Strategic National Stockpile, which is being distributed across the state:
• 122,490 N95 masks
• 287,022 surgical masks
• 56,160 face shields
• 57,300 surgical gowns
• 392,000 gloves
• 3,636 coveralls
Colorado has received a total of the following materials from all three allotments:
• 220,010 N95 masks
• 517,000 surgical masks
• 100,232 face shields
• 100,140 surgical gowns
• 504,000 gloves
• 3,816 coveralls