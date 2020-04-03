040220-KeepItClean-CPT
A 'Wash your hands' sign made from cups is featured on the Pomona Elementary School fence along Patterson Avenue in Grand Junction.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are distributing critical resources to help communities respond to COVID-19. This week, Colorado received a third allotment from the Strategic National Stockpile, which is being distributed across the state:

• 122,490 N95 masks

• 287,022 surgical masks

• 56,160 face shields

• 57,300 surgical gowns

• 392,000 gloves

• 3,636 coveralls

Colorado has received a total of the following materials from all three allotments:

• 220,010 N95 masks

• 517,000 surgical masks

• 100,232 face shields

• 100,140 surgical gowns

• 504,000 gloves

• 3,816 coveralls

