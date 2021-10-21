The Colorado Supreme Court denied an appeal from Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ attorneys Wednesday, letting stand a district court ruling that bars her and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from overseeing this fall’s elections.
In a terse order, the court said it would not accept jurisdiction in the matter.
The appeal, filed by Peters’ attorney Scott Gessler, tried to argue that neither the Colorado statutes nor existing case law gave District Judge Valerie Robison the authority to approved the replacement of Peters as the county’s designated election official, saying that would be an unprecedented move that could open the door for future secretaries of state to do the same for clerks they don’t like.
Robison ruled last week after the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office filed a lawsuit temporarily prohibiting Peters and Knisley from overseeing the election while local, state and federal investigations into allegations the two, and others, breached election security protocols.
“With the supreme court’s decision, clerk Peters remains barred from any involvement in this election,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “As secretary of state, I will always work to provide accessible and secure elections for all eligible Coloradans.”
Her order replacing Peters with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner is valid until the full election is completed and certified, which includes county plans to conduct two additional recounts of the Nov. 2 ballot results, including one to be done by hand, and an audit of the results.
In a release from the group StandWithTina.org, Peters decried the court to declining to hear the case.
“The inaction of the Colorado Supreme Court is a very unfortunately day for self-government and the balance of power in Colorado,” Peters said in the release. “Secretary of State Jena Griswold believes that duly elected county clerks serve at the pleasure of her and the Secretary of State’s Office. The people who voted for their local election officials have been severely violated with this action.”
The investigations were launched after state passwords unique to the county’s election equipment, which had been decertified and since replaced, appeared on a voter-fraud conspiracy theory social media network.
Gessler wrote that Peters never authorized public release of those passwords, but attorneys for the state have repeatedly said she made it possible by allowing an unauthorized person access to the county’s voting equipment in violation of state-ordered security protocols.
In his court filings, Gessler admitted that Peters gave an unauthorized person access to sensitive election equipment, including giving that person their own county-issued door pass card.
Robison’s ruling means that Peters still is the county’s clerk, and still oversees other aspects of the office.
The order applies to Knisley as well, although she had been previously barred access to the entire office while the county’s Human Resources Department investigates numerous complaints from clerk workers for creating a “hostile work environment,” allegedly over Knisley’s orders to clerk employees not to cooperate with the criminal investigations or the workplace harassment probe.