For the first time in school history, the Colorado Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases at Colorado Mesa University.
Hosted by the CMU Civic Forum, the Thursday visit was part of “Courts in the Community,” an educational outreach program aimed at showing Colorado students and residents, firsthand, how a democracy resolves its disputes.
“On behalf of the university, we are thrilled to be able to host this event,” CMU President John Marshall said. “Above all else, I believe in the importance and strength of our institutions, and nowhere is that more apparent, and important, than our justice system. Participating in today’s forum is a way of strengthening our democracy.
Marshall also went on to say that “having the Colorado Supreme Court come to little old Grand Junction is something special.”
The Courts in the Community educational outreach program was first initiated by the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals on May 1, 1986, which has been recognized by the United States as Law Day since 1958. The court has been participating in these forums twice a year since 1986, according to z.
“We are always honored to be a part of these forums,” Boatright said. “By doing this, it gives people, and students especially, the chance to peek behind the curtain and see how our justice system works. I encourage people to get to know their local judicial system. It’s important.”
Six of the seven justices attended: including Boatright, Justices Monica Márquez, William Hood III, Richard Gabriel, Melissa Hart and Maria Berkenkotter. Justice Carlos Samour was unable to attend.
A particular point of interest was Justice Márquez, who will be sworn in as the next chief justice in a year, and was raised in Grand Junction. Márquez told Thursday’s crowd at CMU that she graduated from Grand Junction High School and has fond memories of growing up in the Grand Valley. She recalled “driving tractors in Palisade” and “hiking through the desert” as a teenager. She also said she has felt for a long time that Courts in the Community needed to come to Grand Junction.
After graduating from Grand Junction High School, Márquez went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University. She was sworn in as a justice of the Colorado Supreme Court in 2010.
“Never in a million years did I expect that I’d be here,” Márquez told the crowd. “Life is the craziest thing.”
Two real cases were heard Thursday — The People of the State of Colorado v. Jerrelle Smith and The People of the State of Colorado v. Gavin Seymour. The court emphasized the point that these were not mock proceedings. According to a court press release, “they are oral arguments in actual cases from which official court opinions will be issued.”
In the former case, Smith’s attorneys argued that a trial court’s refusal to set bail for him was unconstitutional. It was an original proceeding, which means that the court had agreed to preview a trial court’s decision on a matter prior to reaching a disposition.
Smith was arrested in Adams County in May 2022 and charged with first-degree murder, according to the court. His attorneys argued that the state’s repeal of the death penalty in 2020 implied that Smith could not be subject to capital punishment and was entitled to bail.
The latter case, another original proceeding, was about the Supreme Court agreeing to review a trial court’s decision to allow evidence obtained through a search warrant served on Google in connection with an alleged arson in Denver where five people were killed, according to the court.
While investigating, police acquired a search warrant asking Google to provide the names of everybody who’d used Google’s search engine to look up the address of the house that was burned during the two weeks preceding the fire. Google refused to comply, prompting law enforcement to issue a second warrant. Google did provide police with a list of internet protocol addresses of people who’d searched for the house address. Eventually, police arrested Gavin Seymour, who was charged with crimes including first-degree murder.
Seymour’s attorneys argued that the evidence used to identify him was obtained unconstitutionally. When the trial court argued against this and ultimately decided the evidence was appropriately acquired, Seymour’s attorneys went to the Supreme Court to review the decision.
After each proceeding, students and other crowd members were given several minutes to ask attorneys questions.
“This was a really cool thing to go to,” said Hallie Burke, a sophomore at CMU. “I’ve been thinking about getting into law, so seeing this was really helpful for me. The judges seemed like down-to-earth people, and they’re doing important work, so maybe I will.”
At the end of the event, the justices with the Supreme Court changed back into civilian garb and took questions from the audience. Questions ranged widely, from their favorite travel destination to advice for young people interested in changing the world.
“My advice is to follow your passion, whatever your passion may be,” said Justice Hood. “Unless, of course, your passion is committing crimes. We’d probably disagree with that.”