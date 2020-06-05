More than half a million Colorado workers have applied for unemployment insurance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, collectively receiving nearly $2 billion in benefits to date.
According to the latest figures from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, another 12,149 Coloradans applied for regular unemployment benefits by the end of last week, while another 6,414 self-employed and gig workers asked for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
While that weekly total continues to decline, it still brings the total number of filers since March 21 to 517,414.
The good news is that more than half of those workers appear to be back to work and no longer receiving benefit checks. As of the week ending May 16, 239,731 workers statewide continued to receive benefits.
Locally, of the 18,189 workers in the six-county area — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties — who have filed for regular benefits, slightly more than half, 9,931, continued to receive unemployment checks as of May 16, according to the latest figures available.
At 9,085, Mesa County continues to have the most total claimants as of the end of that week, nearly as many as all other local counties combined.
So far, about 1,200 people receiving benefits statewide have asked to remain on unemployment for various reasons, such as feeling it too unsafe to return to work. Of them, 220 were denied and taken off of the unemployment rolls, said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department.
A recent report released by the Bell Policy Center showed that about 520,000 Coloradans either missed their rent or mortgage payments in the past two months, or said they have a slight or no confidence that they can afford to pay next month’s rent or mortgage.
That report, however, credited the unemployment payments Colorado workers were receiving — and a moratorium on evictions issued by Gov. Jared Polis that expired May 30 on evictions — with lowering the state’s eviction risk.
“Due to our ability to get these benefits out in such high rates, they’ve actually cited a reduction in potential eviction risks to Coloradans by 34,000 thanks to the quick administration of our benefits,” Haavind said. “That’s something that our agency is proud of, especially when you look at what other states are looking at.”