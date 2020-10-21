The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in September over the previous month, but there still are nearly 200,000 Coloradans out of work, according to the latest employment figures released Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Labor.
Colorado’s unemployment rate went from 6.6% in August to 6.2% last month, which is about half of what it was in April when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and all but the most essential businesses were ordered closed.
And while about 70,750 more Coloradans were back to work in September over the previous month, there still are 195,189 unemployed workers in the state.
That compares to a 2.4% unemployment rate in September 2019, when only about 75,500 people were on the unemployment roles.
The six-county region, however, is faring better than the state’s average, seeing unemployment rates ranging from 4.8% in Moffat County to 5.7% in Mesa County.
This time last year, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.
Other areas in the state are doing far worse than most Western Slope counties, ranging from 7.4% in Denver to 8.3% in Huerfano County.
Pueblo’s rate, which usually mirrors that of Mesa County during an economic downturn, was at 7.5%.
Ryan Gedney, senior economist with the department, said the region’s better rates could be due to a number of factors, including that the area is doing far better in getting people back to work than other areas of the state because infection rates have been fairly low, at least until recently.
“Some of it may be due to just the lower plant activity relative to the rest of the state, lower concentration in industries that were more severely impacted by the shutdown and subsequent recovery,” Gedney said. “Retail, leisure and hospitality, those are just some possible reasons why those particular areas may be trending lower than maybe they usually do compared to the rest of the state.”
Industries least impacted by the economic slowdown — ones that are more prevalent here such as mining, construction and manufacturing — have seen fewer job losses than other job sectors, particularly tourism.
There are only about 5,000 fewer mining industry jobs over this time last year, compared to more than 56,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality, according to department statistics.
The number of people employed in Colorado did manage to grow by 63,400 more people working in September, but that only represents 63.7% of the state’s age 16 and over population, down from nearly 68% in February before the pandemic shut down the state’s economy, Gedney said.