Colorado employers added 21,100 non-farm payroll jobs in October, but that didn’t have much of an impact on the state’s unemployment rate, which remained at 6.4% for the month.
While that’s good news, the state’s job growth compared to October 2019 still is down substantially with 111,600 fewer jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it did to the economy. In 2019, the state’s unemployment rate was at 2.5%.
To make matters worse, with as many as 15 counties, including Mesa, going to a red “high-risk” COVID-19 category as of Friday, the state’s unemployment rate isn’t expected to improve much this month, primarily in the food services and accommodations sectors, said officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“As we shift to more limitations on the red dial, there’s certainly going to be more of a headwind for the accommodations and food service sector, and possibly for job growth for the state overall,” said Ryan Gedney, the department’s chief economist. “We may see that possibility in November, but I do see that as a factor in December.”
Gedney said that although the state’s labor force — the number of people who were in, or seeking, jobs — did grow by 17,600 last month, that’s only a three-tenths of a percentage increase over September. That puts the workforce participation rate at 67.6%, short of the 69.4% rate in February before the pandemic hit the state.
The state’s total labor force is at more than 3.1 million.
Colorado was one of only five states that saw little to no change in their unemployment rates last month, but because 37 states saw lower unemployment rates, the national rate managed to drop by 1 percentage point to 6.9%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nationally, the states with the highest rates were Hawaii (14.3%) and Nevada (12%), and states with the lowest rates are Nebraska and Vermont, at 3% and 3.2%, respectively.
In the six-county region, the rates in Mesa County remained the same in October at 5.7%, but rates in four area counties did go down slightly. Only one county in the region saw a slight increase. That happened in Garfield County, which went from 5.4% in September to 5.5% last month.
Rates in Montrose and Rio Blanco counties went down 0.2%. In Montrose, the rate fell to 4.3%, and Rio Blanco’s rate reduced to 4.5%. Delta County’s rate dropped 0.3% to 5.3%, and Moffat County saw the greatest reduction, 0.5% to 4.3%.
The counties with the highest rates in the state are San Miguel (8%), Pueblo (7.8%) and Pitkin (7.6%), and two counties, Kiowa and Baca on the Eastern Plains, had rates at 1.8%.