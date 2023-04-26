Colorado Vintners co-owner Richard McDonald shows the many barrels of wine in the cramped warehouse area. With a larger production facility, the business will offer custom grape crushing and make staff available to help producers through the winemaking process.
Colorado Vintners Winemaker Richard McDonald and wife Aly McDonald hosting a wine tasting.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Construction on new addition for added warehouse space is on going at Colorado Vintners.
A Palisade winery is expanding its space to grow its own winemaking and make it easier for smaller producers to get into the industry.
Colorado Vintners is building out more warehouse and production space at the back of its building on G Road across from Palisade High School.
Winemaker Richard McDonald, who owns the business with wife Aly McDonald, said the business has grown since it first opened in 2020, necessitating the expansion.
“We currently have our four wines and we’re looking to expand a little bit,” McDonald said. “There has been a lot of new planting and new varieties going in in the area. So, we’re definitely looking to expand what we offer.”
Creating additional space will allow the winery to produce more of the wine they are already making and deliver more wholesale wine to local restaurants, McDonald said. In past years, he said they have sold out of some of the wine they offer before the next vintage was ready.
The tasting room will remain largely the same, which includes both indoor seating and an outdoor patio. However, in addition to the building expansion, McDonald said they are rebranding the wine they produce to Cliff Dweller Wine Company.
In addition to expanding the business, McDonald said they will be helping smaller producers through the winemaking process. They will offer custom grape crushing and make staff available to help producers through the winemaking process. This is intended to allow small vineyard operations to experiment with going commercial.
“There’s a lot of people who have small vineyards,” McDonald said. “Building your own winery is a heavy investment. So we’ll be able to offer that service to make wine for them. At the same time, if in a couple years they want to get out they don’t have to worry about liquidating all this expensive equipment.”
McDonald said he hopes the building will be completed by June, well before harvest time in the valley.
He said they are incorporating some new processes to be more environmentally sustainable, like cutting down water and chemicals used by using steam to sanitize their equipment.
While the construction has come with some additional stress, McDonald said he is looking forward to having more room to continue to grow the business.
“I’m excited to be able to have space to actually do more work, so we can really focus on quality,” McDonald said.