Super Tuesday appeared to go off without a hitch, at least in Colorado.
More than that, it appeared to do exactly what state political leaders wanted when they scheduled Colorado to join 13 other states to hold their presidential primaries on the first Tuesday in March.
The thinking was that by holding a presidential primary early in the presidential selection process, something that 64% of voters approved in a 2016 ballot measure that also allowed unaffiliated voters to cast ballots, more national candidates would come to the state to campaign.
And they did.
Over the past several weeks, the state, primarily the Front Range, saw several big-name Democratic candidates come, including all the main ones who are still in the race: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg.
Even President Donald Trump came to Colorado Springs, though he’s not considered to have any troubles with winning the GOP nomination.
Though none of those candidates came to the Western Slope, they did send many surrogates, including Bloomberg’s longtime partner, Diana Taylor.
While Sanders long has had a strong following in Colorado, Biden picked up a number of major endorsements in the state after Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar officially ended their campaigns in the days before the election, both urging their supporters to back Biden.
Four years ago, when Colorado held the 2016 Democratic caucuses, Sanders won nearly 60% of the state’s Democratic Party delegates.
But at the party’s national convention, all of the state’s super delegates, including U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, then Gov. John Hickenlooper and current Gov. Jared Polis, threw their support behind Hillary Clinton instead.
Some of this year’s super delegates, including former Gov. Roy Romer and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, have already announced their endorsements for Biden. Others had pledged to back Bennet before he ended his presidential bid last month.
Unlike regular delegates who are chosen through their party’s caucus system — there are 67 of them — super delegates are made up of party leaders and elected officials, such as U.S. representatives and senators.
But because of changes in party rules, how Colorado delegates will be allocated not only depends on who wins the statewide popular vote, but also who wins in each of the state’s seven congressional districts.
And because of changes at the national level, the so-called super delegates — they are now called automatic delegates — cannot vote on the first ballot at the national convention, but only if a second vote is needed.
The actual delegate allocation may not be known for days or weeks.