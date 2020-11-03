Voters in Colorado appeared Tuesday to have OK’d a constitutional amendment that freezes residential and commercial property tax rates.
At 8:30 p.m. Tuesday the measure was leading with about 57% of the vote.
Amendment B was placed on the ballot by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, including local Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Matt Soper, R-Delta. Under it, the current residential and commercial property tax assessments that are used now would be frozen at 7.15% and 29%, respectively.
The amendment is intended to end a continuous depletion in tax revenues to special districts, which rely almost solely on property taxes. That’s happening because of the way the 1982 Gallagher Amendment works.
Gallagher requires residential and commercial property taxes collected by local governments to maintain a 45% to 55% split, respectively. Because Gallagher froze the commercial rate at 29%, the residential rate kept dropping as property values have increased.
As a result, the only way to maintain that 45-55 balance has been to lower the residential rate, which is now at 7.15%.
If Amendment B hadn’t passed, that rate would have dropped again, to 5.88%, further eroding revenues to local governments.
That’s why several special districts, most of which only get revenue from property taxes, had asked voters to exempt them from Gallagher, something the Clifton Fire Protection District did in 2018 and the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District did with Issue 6A and 6B.