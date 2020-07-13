The seismic political battle that divided the nation in 1896 hit Colorado especially hard, causing a split in the state’s political delegation and forcing its senior member, Sen. Henry Teller, to leave the Republican Party.
The economic, geographic and political dispute had been heating up for half a decade when, on July 9, 1896, William Jennings Bryan, seeking the Democratic nomination for president, delivered his famous “Cross of Gold” speech.
The 35-minute speech concluded with these words: “We shall answer their demands for a gold standard by saying to them, you shall not press down upon the brow of labor this crown of thorns. You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of gold.”
The response to his speech in Chicago was “like one great burst of artillery,” according to a news account. People screamed and waved their hats and canes. Some tore off their coats and threw them in the air. Bryan was carried around the convention hall on the shoulders of delegates.
He had been languishing in third place among potential Democratic nominees prior to the speech, but Bryan won the nomination on July 10.
Today, it’s hard to fathom why the dispute between silver and gold was such a flashpoint in U.S. politics 124 years ago. But it was, and the fight pitted Eastern elites against working-class farmers and miners, primarily in the West and South.
In 1896, Eastern businessmen and bankers supported Republican William McKinley and his strong endorsement of a gold standard to back United States currency.
But Western agricultural and mining interests endorsed the free coinage of silver, to be valued at 16 ounces of silver to one ounce of gold. The policy was known as “bimetallism.”
Such a federal policy would have been a great boon to silver mines in Colorado and other Western states, which had suffered greatly since the silver panic of 1893.
But it was also believed that bimetallism would stimulate the economy, which had suffered deflation in the 1870s and again during the 1890s, and would thus make money and credit more easily available to farmers and ranchers.
Eastern industrialists and bankers, however, feared it would create runaway inflation, causing manufacturers and lenders to lose money.
Three weeks before Bryan was nominated in Chicago, the Republicans held their presidential convention in St. Louis. McKinley, a former governor of Ohio, won easily on the first ballot. The GOP platform, including endorsement of the gold standard, was carried strongly.
Consequently, a dozen Western politicians, including Colorado’s Teller, walked out of the convention.
Teller subsequently quit the Republican Party. He was nominated for president by the newly formed Silver Party, but did not accept. He was also named a candidate for the Democratic nomination that year, but threw his support behind Bryan.
First elected to the Senate in 1876, the year Colorado became a state, Teller served three terms as a Republican and two as a Democrat, with a brief interlude as Secretary of the Interior.
His fellow senator in 1896, Edward O. Wolcott, had moved to Colorado in the 1870s and established a law practice. But he also maintained close ties to business interests in the East and was friends with McKinley’s campaign manager, Mark Hanna.
He spent so much of his time at his parents’ home in Woodlawn, Massachusetts, that some newspapers called him the “third Senator from Massachusetts.”
Wolcott did not walk out during the GOP convention. He remained loyal to McKinley and to maintaining the gold standard.
But Teller not only walked out of the convention, he delivered a fist-pounding speech before doing so, decrying those who ignored the pleas of the free-silver contingent.
The Daily Sentinel proclaimed Teller a “bold warrior,” for his efforts on behalf of the pro-silver forces and urged every man in Colorado to read Teller’s speech.
It also warned that the decision of the national GOP “to simply ignore the demands of the people who believe in the honesty of the white metal (silver) may be the most costly act in the history of the Republican Party.”
However, the Republican- leaning Grand Junction News was more cautious in discussing Sen. Teller’s actions:
“The News esteems Senator Teller as an honest advocate of the great silver cause,” it wrote after the GOP convention. “We are ready to accord him all praise for the unselfish devotion to Colorado’s interests. We are not ready, however, to drop all party fealty until we know … whether we can subscribe to all the doctrines of the new (Silver) party.”
A month later, the News acknowledged that William Jennings Bryan had given a stirring speech at the Democratic National Convention. But the paper remained skeptical. Now, it said, Bryan “will have to study up some good sound arguments to catch thinking voters.”
Not so the Sentinel. It threw its support behind Bryan. “The Sentinel’s position is unhesitatingly taken,” it declared on July 11. “Holding fast to its Republican principles, it shall ally itself under the Bryan banner, for to its mind he represents a principle that transcends any political divisions.”
Harrison Teller, son of Sen. Teller, was a lawyer who lived in Grand Junction from 1898 until 1912. He owned a fruit orchard east of town. In a 1937 interview with the Sentinel, he recalled his father’s difficult decision to leave the Republican Party.
But, he added, his father and Bryan developed a close friendship that lasted until his father’s death in 1914.
Despite the power of the Republican Party at the time – Grover Cleveland had been the only Democrat elected president since before the Civil War — optimism was high among the bimetallism forces.
Sen. Teller declared during the summer that “the gold standard could not win and the silver sentiment was sweeping over the country.”
The Sentinel echoed that view in an October editorial. “Under the circumstances … it seems as if we would be safe in getting ready to celebrate Bryan’s election,” it said.
It didn’t turn out that way, however. Although Bryan won nearly all the states in the South and West, including Colorado, he lost in the Electoral College to McKinley 271 votes to 176.
The two men faced off again in 1900, and McKinley won by an even wider margin. And in the second match-up, many Western states, including Bryan’s home state of Nebraska, as well as Utah and Wyoming, voted for McKinley. Colorado remained in the Bryan camp.
By 1900, with the economy booming and the United States fresh from a victory during the Spanish-American War, Bryan’s reprise of his “free-silver” campaign attracted far fewer supporters.
Additionally, in 1900, the Republicans had a dynamic new weapon. Their nominee for vice president was a war hero and former New York governor named Theodore Roosevelt, who crisscrossed the country by rail, stumping for McKinley.
A year later, Roosevelt became president when McKinley was assassinated. By then, the dispute over silver and gold — so critical five years earlier — was all but forgotten.
