Waterfowl hunting is becoming more and more popular in this part of the state, says Colorado Parks and Wildlife Fruita District Manager Paul Creeden.
“It’s growing in popularity out here for sure. It’s a neat thing to do and the only game in town this time of the year,” he said.
Waterfowl hunting for ducks runs until February for most of the state. Geese hunting continues until mid-February.
Creeden said Highline Lake has become the most popular spot for waterfowl hunting, but finding a place to hunt is often the most challenging part of the hunt itself.
“It’s difficult to find spots,” he said.
Hunters will often use watercraft and can get themselves into trouble. Parks and Wildlife suggests that hunters using boats should always wear a personal flotation device and pay close attention to the weather.
While Creeden said river rescues for waterfowl hunters are rare in this part of the state, hunters should still be mindful of the dangers.
Winds in Colorado can be powerful enough to capsize a boat and can come up at any time. Waterfowl hunters are always dressed for the cold, so getting knocked into the water makes swimming extremely difficult. Hypothermia can set in within a few minutes.
“Water temperatures are very cold during waterfowl season, making cold-water immersion a serious concern,” said Travis Long, hunter education coordinator for Parks and Wildlife, in a press release. “We strongly recommend wearing your life jacket whenever you’re on the water, especially when out on paddle craft like canoes and kayaks. Life jackets and an emergency whistle are required on every vessel.”
Last month, Parks and Wildlife divers recovered the body of a teenage boy at Clear Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area after a two-day search.
The boy had reportedly fallen in when the canoe he and his friend were in capsized after a day of duck hunting, according to a press release.
The father of one of the boys reportedly swam out toward the boat and was able to grab one of the boys, but struggled to get him back to shore in the 33-degree water and swimming against 20-mph winds. Two wildlife officers jumped in to save the two, but were unable to find the second boy, Parks and Wildlife reported.