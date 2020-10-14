The Colorado West Land Trust and the Black Canyon Regional Land Trust have officially merged into one organization that together have conserved more than 120,000 acres of land in western Colorado.
The two groups have partnered closely over the last three years, combining staff between what was then Mesa Land Trust and Black Canyon and reorganizing under the name Colorado West Land Trust. The organization will continue to use the name Colorado West Land Trust, but have not been legally combined. It will continue to be headquartered in Grand Junction with a satellite office in Montrose.
“To the community we were operating as Colorado West Land Trust,” Colorado West Land Trust Executive Director Rob Bleiberg said. “Under the hood they were still two separate legal entities. So while the staffs were combined, our staff for example was supporting and serving two different boards of directors. We had some redundancies. So this merger will make us more efficient and enable us to spend more staff time on implementing our mission and protecting the wonderful lands that we love around here.”
The lands and property the organization covers is immense, stretching from the crest of the San Juan Mountains to the Book Cliffs and from the Utah border to Blue Mesa Reservoir. Bleiberg said the combination made sense since the two organizations had a similar portfolio of properties.
“The Black Canyon portfolio includes irrigated farm land and orchard land in the North Fork of the Gunnison Valley,” Bleiberg said. “It includes incredible wildlife habitat in San Miguel County, Montrose County, Delta County and Gunnison County. It includes beautiful scenery along the San Juan skyway near Ridgway. It includes wonderful ranch land and important habitat along the scenic byway between Crawford and Black Canyon of the Gunnison.”
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Bleiberg said the organizations began to look at how to maximize efficiency. He said the merger will help with that efficiency and make the organization more resilient.
“This merger is an important milestone for conservation in the region,” Bleiberg said. “It’s a step toward ensuring that we have the most effective group possible to perform the vitally important work of conserving the landscapes that sustain us, that underpin our economy and that contribute immeasurably to our quality of life.”