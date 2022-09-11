This year’s Pride Fest has been the 10th hosted in Grand Junction by Colorado West Pride, marking a decade of yearly growth and, according to Colorado West Pride President Heidi Hess, growing acceptance and celebration in the community.
When Colorado West Pride began its operations in Grand Junction a decade ago, it sought to grab the baton from local Pride organizations and expand on existing celebrations — which were sparse at the time.
“Colorado West Pride came in with the thinking of, ‘We’re the largest city between Denver and Salt Lake,’ and our goal was to have an event that would appeal to different segments of our community and to have a parade,” Hess said.
This year’s Pride Fest concludes today with the Pride Parade and Festival downtown. The parade begins at noon, heading west on Colorado Avenue from the Avalon Theater parking lot before heading east on Main Street to Fifth.
Hess said that the organization’s first Pride parade a decade ago featured six floats and “four or five walking groups,” but this year’s will feature 28 floats and groups. She also said past parades have peaked at “30 or 40 groups.”
After the parade, Main Street will be lined with food, beer, vendors and local bands. At 2:30 p.m., a ‘Pet Pride Drag Show’ co-sponsored by ChowDown will give (leashed) furry friends to show off their sense of style.
Hess said that all of this week’s events have been well-attended, such as Thursday night’s family-friendly fashion show at Mesa Theater, Friday night’s neon-drenched glow dance party at Charlie Dwellington’s or the pair of events held Saturday — one being Rainbow Party, Pride Fest’s signature 18-and-over drag show at Mesa Theater, and the other being Pride at the Park, Colorado West Pride’s first family-friendly picnic at Lincoln Park.
“We always ask the community what additional things they would like to see, so we try new things every year, and one of the things that our community has said to us is, ‘We’d like a picnic at the park setting where families can get together and we can listen to some music and play some games, but there’s no alcohol, it’s in a park where kids can play at the playground,’” Hess said.
Although Hess said that none of the social media chatter disapproving of Pride events taking place in the area have ever resulted in anti-LGBTQ counter-protesters showing up to events, she’s still been encouraged by the ever-increasing feeling of community acceptance with each passing year, saying that the Grand Valley has largely expressed “live-and-let-live” sentiments toward Colorado West Pride.
She believes this year’s Pride Fest has been especially significant for the Western Slope LGBTQ community after a couple of years dominated by masks and social distancing.
“It’s a wonderful time to see a whole bunch of people that you don’t get to see often, especially after COVID times because this is the first Pride Fest post-COVID and people are coming out in large numbers, which is fantastic,” Hess said. “This is a good celebration. It’s fun. It’s an opportunity for our community to get together and celebrate. It’s important to have that structure and these kinds of planned events for the small LGBTQ community on the Western Slope to come out and share community with one another.”