Colorado would see nearly $5 billion from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure measure now being debated in the U.S. Senate, the White House said Wednesday.
In the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that, for now, has bipartisan support in the Senate, Colorado’s portion would be used for highways, bridges, public transportation, electric vehicle charging stations and high-speed broadband, according to a breakdown of the money from White House officials.
Those are the exact same things that Gov. Jared Polis asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in July to include in any federal infrastructure bill.
“For decades, infrastructure in Colorado has suffered from a systemic lack of investment,” the White House said in a statement. “In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Colorado a C- grade on its infrastructure report card.”
The money the state is to receive, if the bill clears all of Congress in its current form, would be nearly the same amount the state expects to generate from a new transportation funding measure approved by the Colorado Legislature earlier this year, and it would do so in less than half the time.
That new law, SB260, would raise $5.7 billion over 11 years by creating new fees on gasoline, electric vehicles and delivery services, to name a few.
The bulk of the federal infrastructure money in Colorado, $3.7 billion over a five-year period, would go to highways around the state, with another $225 million going to its bridges.
Another $917 million could come to the state, also over five years, for public transportation projects, and $57 million would be used for EV charging stations. The state also would be able to compete for more grant funding for more stations.
Finally, the infrastructure measure would earmark $100 million to help build out its broadband network, particularly to those who don’t have it or have substandard service. It also would provide low-income Coloradans access to grant programs to help pay monthly internet access fees.
The White House added that more details about what the state is to receive will be revealed in the coming weeks.