Colten Fritzlan rides again.
Fritzlan, the bull rider from Rifle who took the pro rodeo world by storm two years ago, is back on bucking bulls and back in the national spotlight.
Derailed for months by a major shoulder injury, Fritzlan marked his return with his best finish ever in a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in Idaho last weekend.
He placed second overall after successfully riding all three of his bulls at the PBR Ziprecruiter Invitational in Nampa.
“One hundred percent; we are good to go,” Fritzlan said in a telephone interview from his home near Weatherford, Texas. “I went down to Houston and got points there. Then last week, after riding all three there in Idaho — that was the fire that I needed.”
The 2018 Rifle High School graduate said he is off to Montana this week for PBR’s Unleash the Beast in Billings.
Fritzlan said the road back from the left-shoulder injury was bumpy — starting with a practice bull in mid-May of last year.
“I landed on it in an awkward position,” he said, understating a torn labrum, partially shredded rotator cuff and severely damaged shoulder capsule.
Fritzlan, the 2020 bull-riding rookie of the year in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), tried to continue competing with extensive physical therapy.
“But come September, I guess you could say I knew I had to go get it fixed,” Fritzlan said.
The orthopedic surgeon in Dallas, he said, did a masterful job repairing the damage — including eight suture anchors in his balance, or swing, shoulder.
“I think the biggest thing that helped with the surgery is the physical therapy I had long before,” Fritzlan said. “All that work before really helped.”
Plus, he said, he knew what the exercises and protocols would be post-surgery. That information base, he said, helped him work his way back.
But like riding bulls or just living life, Fritzlan said, it’s simple: “You need to get off your butt and do the work.”
The 22-year-old, who grew up on a family rodeo ranch near Rifle, previously battled back from a broken leg and a broken jaw.
Certainly, a shoulder injury wasn’t going to deter Fritzlan, who won Little Britches national championships along with a national collegiate bull-riding title for Western Texas College in Snyder.
His leap to stardom as the professional bull-riding rookie of the year included a third-place finish at the prestigious PRCA National Finals Rodeo. He also placed first in the average at the NFR after winning one of the 10 rounds and placing in five other rounds.
He finished the 2020 season with more than $241,000 in prize money.
Recovering from surgery, Fritzlan said he received tons of support from his colleagues, including respected veterans Eli Vastbinder and Kody Lostroh.
Lostroh, from Longmont, provided key insight, he said.
“We talked about some things for me to work on. We talked about some mental things,” said Fritzlan, who took his latest lessons to Idaho last week.
“And I tell you what, I felt like a new (rider) at Nampa,” he said.
Fritzlan said he enjoys the chance to compete in the PBR events in a field of the top 35 riders.
“The atmosphere is like nothing other,” he said of the bull-riding specific events. “It’s really a professional atmosphere. You’re surrounded by guys who want to go for a world title every year.”
Plus, he added, the riders are the best and the bulls are the best.
Bulls like Liston, Mr. Nasty, Sky’s the Limit, Vanilla Ice, Rodeo Thug and Safety Meeting.
“One hundred percent,” Fritzlan said. “(PBR) has the best bulls in the world.”
Like the riders, the bulls go through a rigorous qualifying process.
“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to ride the best,” he said.
The Billings PBR events are scheduled for streaming via PBR’s service this weekend. They will be rebroadcast May 1 on CBS and CBS Sports Network.