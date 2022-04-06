One of American media’s most influential Jewish figures and a leading authority on antisemitism spent her Tuesday evening discussing the topic in Colorado’s Grand Valley.
Author, journalist, podcaster and former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss was featured in a panel discussion at Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center alongside university President John Marshall and Board of Trustees member David Foster, as part of the school’s 19th annual Holocaust Awareness Week.
Weiss talked about her life, her whirlwind career in journalism that took her from the Wall Street Journal to the New York Times to Substack, and the rising tide of domestic antisemitism.
She discussed how antisemitism runs deeper than simply racism against Jews and takes root when the “immune system of a society is weakened” by many factors such as political polarization and misinformation.
“The racist imagines themselves as punching down,” Weiss said. “The homophobe is punching down like, ‘You’re sub-human to me.’ The strange thing about antisemitism is the antisemite is punching down and punching up at the same time. They’re saying, ‘You’re sub-human, yet you control the world. You’re sub-human, yet you control the banks and the borders. You’re sub-human, yet you’ve developed vaccines that are created by Zionists that are going to kill all of us.’ It’s only by understanding antisemitism as a shapeshifting conspiracy theory that you understand how it can be contradictory, or seemingly so.”
“Why is it that under communism, Jews are the arch-capitalists, they’re the bourgeoisie, and yet under Nazism, they’re the race contaminators, sullying the true Aryan race,” Weiss continued while discussing how antisemitism can run rampant across the political spectrum.
“How is it that, right now in this country, the far right says, as people did in Hitler’s Germany, ‘You’re sub-human, you’re the greatest trick the devil has ever played because you appear to be white, but in fact, you’re loyal to Black people and brown people and Muslims,’… and yet, at the very same time, the far left is saying, ‘Wait, you Jews say you’re a minority, but look how successful you are! Look how much power you have! Look at the way you’re adjacent to or uphold white supremacy. Look at the way you support Israel? You see how, in the very same moment, the Jews are targeted by neo-Nazis and they’re accused of being neo-Nazis.”
Weiss grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh, where approximately half of the residents are Jewish. She joked that her family members were “promiscuous Jews” because they made it a point to visit different synagogues for Shabbat services.
However, their primary synagogue was the Tree of Life Congregation — which was attacked by a neo-Nazi gunman on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history. Of the 11 slain, Weiss’ family knew six of the victims.
The attack devastated Weiss like it did the Jewish community the country and world over, forcing her to grapple with antisemitism harder than she ever had before. As she put it, “it felt like the beginning of the end of my holiday from history.”
However, the non-Jewish reaction in Pittsburgh to the murders touched her in a profound way, heavily inspiring her 2019 book “How to Fight Anti-Semitism.”
Weiss attended the funeral of two brothers murdered in the attack, where a group of Pittsburgh Steelers players served as pallbearers. The city newspaper, the Post Gazette, prominently displayed, in Hebrew, the opening passage of the Mourner’s Kaddish (or the Jewish mourners’ prayer) on its front page. Prominent members of Pittsburgh’s Christian and Muslim communities made clear their solidarity with their Jewish brothers and sisters.
Over the centuries, around the world — particularly in Europe — attacks on Jews have either been assisted or ignored by bystanders. Weiss believes Pittsburgh’s embrace of its Jewish community in the wake of the attack represented a microcosm of how society can combat antisemitism — and win.
“I watched as people understood, in a visceral way, that an attack on the Jewish community was an attack on them,” Weiss said. “Why? Because an attack on the Jewish community meant that difference is not acceptable here. Jews, historically, have represented the idea of freedom: the freedom to be different, to worship differently, to sometimes wear weird clothes and weird things on our head, to believe differently, to structure the week differently, and so on and so forth.
“Where Jews thrive, freedom thrives. Where Jews thrive, diversity — real diversity, not just in name — thrives. There was a deep understanding of that reality in Pittsburgh.”
Weiss also said the non-Jewish reactions to the Tree of Life massacre served as a shining example to her of how, even in the darkest of times that can reopen the deepest of old wounds for some demographics, the United States can serve as the beacon of progress and hope that it strives to be.
“It was really easy in that moment to go to a really dark place, but to see, ‘Wow, this is what makes America different, this is the departure from history that we always hope for and strive for in this country,’ that’s the first sort of thing of recognizing when people do the right thing,” Weiss said. “I think that’s really important.”