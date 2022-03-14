Just before this past Christmas, stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan made people laugh again with the release of “Comedy Monster,” his latest stand-up special on Netflix.
To capitalize on the special's success, Gaffigan is about to embark on “The Fun Tour,” and it will bring him and his amusing observations to the Western Slope at the end of the summer.
Las Colonias Park announced Monday that Gaffigan will perform all-new material at the park Sunday, Sept. 18.
“We've been wanting to get him here for a little while,” said Las Colonias Amphitheater, Avalon Theatre and Grand Junction Convention Center General Manager Maria Rainsdon. “This is definitely not the first time an offer has been put in for him to come to Grand Junction, so we're super excited that it's finally coming to fruition.
“He's always working on new material, but we're looking forward to seeing some fresh stuff with this being a show that he's doing in conjunction with that special.”
Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. The presale code will be sent by email to those subscribed to the amphitheater's email list and will also be available on the amphitheater's social media pages.
Tickets will cost $45 for amphitheater lawn seats and $75 for reserved seating closer to the stage.
Gaffigan is the latest major act to commit to a show at Las Colonias Amphitheater this year, joining the likes of fellow comedian Ron White, Snoop Dogg's DJ Snoopadelic show, ZZ Top, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt.
“(The amphitheater's schedule) really depends on who's out touring and what promoters are looking at,” Rainsdon said. “We've had more promoters in the mix this year than we've ever had before; that's why you're seeing some of these acts that haven't played in Grand Junction in the past. Our amphitheater's becoming more well-known, so we're getting bigger names as we continue to move so many tickets.”
Rainsdon said that two more shows will be announced today; one will be at Las Colonias Amphitheater and the other at the Avalon Theatre.
“We think folks are going to be really excited about those shows,” she said. “They're both artists who've been here before.”