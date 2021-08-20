Paul Edd Saylor is coming home — finally.
It’s been a long ordeal that family members never thought would ever happen.
Paul Edd, which is what his nephew Joe Saylor and other family members call him, died 79 years ago. He will be laid to rest today — his final resting place — 79 years and 109 days since the unmerciful Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Navy Fireman 1st Class Paul Edd Saylor was stationed on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese surprise attack happened on Dec. 7, 1941.
Just 21 years old, from Johnson City, Tennessee, Paul Edd had his whole life in front of him, when multiple torpedoes tore through the USS Oklahoma anchored in Pearl Harbor. The massive ship capsize killing 429 crew members.
Joe Saylor, who lives in Fruita, was happy when the news came in that Paul Edd was finally identified and would be brought home to Johnson City for his final burial.
“Oh wow, it was such a blessing to hear,” Joe said.
Joe has been to Pearl Harbor several times and visited a cemetery known as the “Punchbowl.”
Joe was born in 1948, so he never knew his uncle, but his emotions take hold when he talks about visiting the hallowed area of Pearl Harbor.
“It gives you kind of an eerie feeling. Regardless of your faith, when you’re there, you get this down deep appreciation for the sacrifices these men gave,” Joe said, his voice cracking. “There’s a great respect and admiration for these men.”
Up until June 1944, the remains of the recovered Navy personnel who died at Pearl Harbor were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In September 1947, the grim task of trying to identify the remains began. Members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.
The other unidentified crew members were then buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. Paul Edd was one of those buried at the Punchbowl.
Jump ahead just short of eight decades and the process to bring Paul Edd back to Tennessee started.
Between June and November 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel exhumed the “USS Oklahoma Unknowns” from the Punchbowl for one final attempt to identify these remains.
Using anthropological analysis along with scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, which used complicated DNA analysis, Paul Edd Saylor was officially identified.
Saylor’s name is recorded on the “Walls of the Missing” at the Punchbowl, along with the others who remain unitendified or are missing from WWII. A rosette will now be placed next to Saylor’s name to indicate he has now been accounted for.
Seeing his uncle’s name on that wall was one of the things Joe remembers the most when he visited the Punchbowl.
And now Paul Edd is coming home.
“It’s a day we never thought we’d see. He’s finally making his trip home so he can be laid to rest next to his mom and dad and his brothers,” Joe said.
Even after identifying Paul Edd, it took another six years for it to become official and for those final arrangements to be made.
Joe’s brother Keith Saylor used to live in Fruita too.
“My brother called me in January when the news came in, and I said ‘that’s fantastic,’” Joe said.
The sad story of Paul Edd being killed in Pearl Harbor, on the USS Oklahoma, was part of the family lore and his legacy was talked about frequently.
“In our younger years, we’d all go to Grandma’s house and we’d go to the back bedroom and look at the Purple Heart that was hanging on the wall,” Joe said.
For all the many family members who never met Paul Edd, there’s a trip planned for Johnson City, Tennessee.
There will be a police escort from the airport to the funeral home, and there will be full military Navy honors for Paul Edd at his funeral.
And Joe and his wife will be there.
“It will be a closure that we never dreamed would happen.”
It’s that kind of closure that keeps the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency working to try and identifying remains.
The reward, in this case, is sending a sailor home to buried in the final resting place. A sailor who will have Paul Edd Saylor, U.S. Navy etched on a tombstone. It’s the ultimate reward for everyone.
“Oh gosh,” Joe said, then pauses, waiting to grab the perfect words. “It’s kinda like a book, you can now close it with the last chapter finished.”
Yes, those are the perfect words for a family who never thought this day would come.
A perfect ending to a sad story of a hero who died on the USS Oklahoma on a day that will live in infamy. A sailor named Paul Edd Saylor, home at last.