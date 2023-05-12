This Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Museum will open its doors for a special event featuring historic aircraft, including a Gumman Avenger TBM-3E Torpedo Bomber.
This will be the first time the public will have a chance to see this World War II bomber aircraft in more than a year, Commemorative Air Force Officer Dale Beede said. The plane was out of commission having a new engine installed.
“We just put a new engine in that TBM Avenger,” Beede said. “It’s an 18-cylinder round engine. It’s quite an expensive engine, but we just got it on and we want to show off the airplane again. It’s been in the shop for the last year/year and a half.”
In addition to the Avenger, the event will also display a WWII-era Piper Cub trainer. Beede said he is hoping a few hundred people will show up to get a look at the planes.
“We really like to entertain kids,” Beede said. “We teach kids about pilots of WWII and the war effort — Rosie the Riveter and all those things. We actually have one class where we teach them about the Tuskegee Airmen, the Black fighter pilots, and what they had to do to become a pilot. We just want to pass the history forward for the kids.”
For those with a continuing interest in WWII aircraft, Beede said the Commemorative Air Force is always accepting new members. You do not have to be a military veteran or pilot to join and you can sign up at Saturday’s event.
The open house will be from noon to 4 p.m. and is located at 780 Heritage Way at the airport at gate 10.