This Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Museum will open its doors for a special event featuring historic aircraft, including a Gumman Avenger TBM-3E Torpedo Bomber.

This will be the first time the public will have a chance to see this World War II bomber aircraft in more than a year, Commemorative Air Force Officer Dale Beede said. The plane was out of commission having a new engine installed.

