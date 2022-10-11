Three local attorneys have been named as finalists to replace District Judge Lance Timbreza, who resigned his seat on the bench under mysterious circumstances.
The three named by the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission are Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin, Mesa County Judge Michael Grattan and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Springer.
Gov. Jared Polis has until the end of the month to appoint one of the three.
The position became open nearly a month ago after Timbreza announced he was resigning from his $173,000-a-year job on the bench effective immediately. That occurred after he was placed on paid suspension as the subject of an investigation by the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline for undisclosed reasons.
The outcome of that investigation remains unknown.
The Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Council still lists Timbreza as a an attorney licensed to practice.
During his suspension, the remaining judges in the 21st Judicial District, which comprises all of Mesa County, took over Timbreza’s caseload.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said a replacement for Timbreza, whomever that is, will be welcome news to the overworked judicial district.
“It’s been very difficult on our district being short judges, and even more difficult when one of our judges was out of action,” Rubinstein said. “We are very eager to have the vacancy filled.”
Chaffin was a senior deputy prosecutor in the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office before moving to the U.S. Attorney’s Grand Junction office in 2017. Prior to that, he was an appellate law clerk for the Colorado Court of Appeals, a special assistant attorney general in Denver and a law clerk in the Consumer Protection Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
He earned his juris doctor degree from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2011.
Grattan has been on the bench since 2017, presiding over civil, felony, bonding, misdemeanor traffic and small claims matters. Prior to that, he was in private practice specializing in contract, corporate and civil matters.
He earned his law degree from the College of William & Mary in 1990 after earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia. He has been in Grand Junction since moving here from Indiana, were he was in private practice for the first nine years of this legal career.
Springer was a one-time finalist for Mesa County Attorney last year until she pulled her name out of contention for that job after being offered it. She has been the chief deputy district attorney in the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office since 2013, where she handles homicide and major crimes.
Prior to that, she spent two years as an associate attorney in the law firm now known as Bechtel Santo & Severn handling employment matters, labor audits, worker issues, contact negotiations and business transactions.
Before she took that job, Springer worked in the DA’s office as a line-level prosecutor immediately after earning her juris doctor from the Quinnipiac University School of Law in Connecticut.
While Timbreza’s current situation is unknown, he was the subject of a traffic incident in June 2019. He pleaded guilty in September that year to driving while under the influence of alcohol as part of a plea agreement from an initial charge of DUI and careless driving. He received a suspended sentence of two days in jail if he completed a year of unsupervised probation, 36 hours of public service and paid a $200 fine.
That was the result of a traffic accident where witnesses said he was speeding along 27½ Road, lost control of his Volkswagen SUV, crossed the center lane, nearly struck two oncoming vehicles and eventually crashed into bushes and trees, according to police reports at the time. No one was injured in the incident.
At the time he was returning from a pool party, at which some witnesses described him to be “lit” when he departed, but still driving away after being advised not to. His blood alcohol content was unknown because he refused to take a breath or blood alcohol test after the accident, court records showed.
In December 2019, the Supreme Court publicly censured Timbreza, giving him a 28-day suspension without pay from the bench. The judge had stipulated to that punishment after reporting himself to the judicial commission.
The circumstances surrounding Timbreza come at a time when the Colorado Judicial Department’s process for disciplining judges is under scrutiny.
During this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, lawmakers approved a new law creating a Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline to study how the department investigates and disciplines its own. That new law also created the Office of Judicial Discipline that is independent of the department to investigate and address allegations of misconduct against justices and judges in the state’s court system.
Lawmakers approved that law, in part, because of an ongoing scandal that involves high-ranking administrators, and allegations that they have long worked to cover up a history of unpunished judicial misconduct, including an alleged culture of sexual harassment by judges and staff.
Timbreza, who couldn’t be reached for comment, was appointed to the bench by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2016.