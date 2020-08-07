Mesa County commissioner write-in candidate Bob Prescott thought it was all so innocuous, posting a message on his Facebook page agreeing with something GOP 3rd Congressional District candidate Lauren Boebert had said.
After all, the two have many things in common. Both are conservative, both have never been elected to public office, and both have little love for the current representation.
So when Prescott posted a message by Boebert about draining the swamp in Washington, D.C., he thought things were copacetic.
“Lauren agrees with Bob Prescott,” wrote the write-in candidate who will face Republican Janet Rowland and Democrat Dave Edwards in the November general election.
Prescott was agreeing with Boebert’s message: “I also got into this to drain the swamp and disrupt politics as usual,” he quotes Boebert on his Facebook page in what appears to be an endorsement of Prescott. “And draining the swamp starts right here at home.”
Last weekend, however, Prescott said he got a call from Boebert’s national campaign manager “ordering” him to take down that post, saying she accused him of being unprofessional.
“HELLO?!” Prescott added to this post, rather than taking it down. “My opponent is just like Lauren’s last opponent (U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton): Both are career political insiders! Lauren and I are both draining the swamp and fighting the Establishment!”
While the Boebert campaign declined to comment on the matter, Prescott did amend his post, crossing out “Lauren agrees with Bob Prescott,” and writing in, “Bob Prescott agrees with Lauren.”
Prescott’s main rival for Mesa County commissioner District 3 is Rowland, who served on the commission from 2005 to 2013 when term limits prevented her from running again. She’s also a big supporter of Boebert, and a reason why the Rifle restaurant owner was in Grand Junction on primary election night.
Prescott ended up running as a write-in candidate after he tried, but failed to gather the needed 1,000 signatures to appear on the June GOP primary ballot.
According to records from the Mesa County clerk’s office, Prescott had an unusually high rejection rate for the signatures he submitted, a matter he contested to no avail. He ended up 94 signatures short of the needed goal.
A write-in candidacy historically is a difficult one. During the primary, for example, Rowland’s only challenger was write-in candidate JJ Fletcher, who garnered 2,482 votes, less than 10% of the total turnout in that race.