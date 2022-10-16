The Democrat seeking to gain a seat on the Mesa County Board of Commissioners in next month’s election didn’t think he had much of a chance of winning, at least not until recently.
The Republican in the race has spent much of her time learning about what it means to be a commissioner, and deflecting suspicions that she’s an election denier merely because of her past associations.
Charles Pink, 47, is an electrician who specializes in installing solar panels, growing up in Montrose County before moving to Grand Junction in 1997.
Bobbie Daniel, 42, is a hairdresser turned real estate agent who was born in Meeker and raised in Palisade, living on the Front Range for a short time before returning to the Grand Valley in 2015.
Pink is the Democrat, but hasn’t always been so. Daniel is a Republican, and also hasn’t always been so.
Both say they generally like the direction the current board has taken on such things as building up Clifton and working to restore faith in the county’s election system. One or the other will replace term-limited Commissioner Scott McInnis in representing District 2, whose shoes won’t be easy to fill.
At first, Pink said he agreed to throw his hat into the ring only to give voters a choice in what otherwise would have been an uncontested race. As a result, he didn’t bother to raise campaign money, at least until he began to realize that some voters wanted more of him.
“How that’s changed is, well, there’s kind of a thirst for somebody like me,” Pink said. “It began as a simple, get-a-name-on-the-ballot thing, but when I started talking to people, they started to respond. The more I talked, the more responses, the more they felt like my message was something they wanted to hear.”
ELECTION INTEGRITY
Some of those people told Pink they were fearful that Daniel could be another Tina Peters, the now indicted county clerk who’s facing multiple criminal charges over allegations she tampered with election equipment, misconduct in office and identity theft, Pink said.
The only proof that Daniel is an election denier are videos she once did with former Mesa County resident Sherronna Bishop, who later moved to Silt and now lives in Texas. Bishop is a fervent supporter of Peters and what she is accused of doing, speaking loudly on her behalf.
Back in 2018, Daniel and Bishop did a short series of YouTube videos called Real Talk, where they would discuss political issues. That ended, Daniel said, when Bishop moved away.
“We were just mom friends until she moved to Silt,” she said. “We were really just trying our hand at talking about the important issues of the day, and Tina was the only candidate we had on. It was very limited. We were both raising babies.”
Daniel says she’s not an election denier, saying that while she understands and agrees that voters have a right to question the integrity of elections, she sees nothing to support claims by Peters, Bishop and their backers to support it.
“I’m just trying to focus on my race, and not go down any rabbit holes,” she said.
Daniel said Peters may have started out with good intentions, but went the wrong way about it all.
“I would have liked see her go to the court system, that’s why we have the justice system,” Daniel said. “We have to use the process that’s established. There’s nothing wrong with questioning authority, but you can’t do it by yourself. You can’t break the law in order to find the truth.”
Daniel also defended the steps the current commissioners took in addressing issues created by Peters, saying they were hard-pressed to replace decertified election equipment just before an election.
While she questioned whether decertifying that equipment was necessary, the commissioners had no control over that once it happened, Daniel said.
She’s hopeful, with this year’s elections, that the county can finally get past all this.
“Probably 80% of my meetings have been around election integrity,” Daniel said. “I know that I will be coming in when we’ll have a different, newly elected county clerk and it’ll be a new board. Hopefully the issues with the past clerk will be resolved when the justice system goes through its process. Hopefully, we gain some clarity and resolve and get resolution after that.”
Pink, too, agrees that the commissioners were dealt a difficult hand when the Peters’ saga began last year, and praised them for taking appropriate steps in handling it.
Still, he said the matter has left a bad taste in voters’ mouths, leaving many fearful about who will be elected to local offices by Republican voters in a GOP-dominated county.
“They’re not talking about it, and I don’t think they’ve changed a thing, and it shows,” he said of the GOP powers-that-be. “Bobbie Daniel endorsed Tina Peters. There are videos of her with Sherronna Bishop. There are people who are concerned about that.”
EMAILS
Some of those people, members of the Mesa County Democratic Party for instance, filed a Colorado Open Records Act request with the county to see what correspondence the sitting commissioners have been having with Daniel.
That request revealed dozens of emails that either were sent directly to Daniel or included her email address in them.
A review of those emails, however reveal no evidence that the commissioners have been supporting her campaign, as the Democrats have claimed.
Both Daniel and the commissioners said she was included only because the GOP candidate had asked, as a way of learning more about the job of commissioner, a courtesy they would have extended to Pink or any other county resident, they said.
“All candidates — and any interested citizen — are welcome to attend any and all meetings, briefings or tours,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said.
“Up to this point, Bobbie has been the only commissioner candidate to reach out to commissioners and/or county staff to ask questions about county government,” Rowland added. “She’s been doing that for well over a year. She is the only commissioner candidate to attend our briefings.”
Pink acknowledged that while he was aware of the emails, he declined to comment on them.
PARTY AFFILIATIONS
Still, he said he’s experienced enough in life to adapt to being a commissioner, someone who would bring new ideas to the table.
“I’m definitely not the Democrat that the Democrats want,” he said. “I’m an old timey western Colorado Democrat. I was a Republican before. I like to duck hunt. My views on gun control are not what Democrats want to hear. It’s easy for me to push against Democrats because they need a Democrat like me, just like Republicans need a Democrat like me.”
Before 2015, Daniel was registered as an unaffiliated voter, something she switched to in 2010. Prior to that, starting when she voted in her first election in 2002, she was a registered Democrat.
In those early days, back when she was a 20-something, Daniel said she was more apathetic about politics than anything else, and now is really more libertarian in her views.
“I remember when I first voted and was talking to my friends,” she said with a laugh. “I remember walking up the steps to vote and I asked, ‘So what’s the difference between Democrats and Republicans?’ I don’t remember registering as anything then. I can’t say I was ever an informed voter in those days.”
Even though she studied political science while at what then was known as Mesa State College, Daniel said she didn’t really become interested in politics seriously until recently.
Her first foray into politics was to run the last re-election campaign for now term-limited state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, in 2018.
Pink, who also is a Mesa graduate who went through its electrical lineman program, is the son of a Montrose county health inspector, and grew up as a Republican.
As a member of the United Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 111, he turned to the Democratic Party in 2007, saying it was more aligned to his ideals.
ON THE ISSUES
Neither candidate has run for office before, and both said they are learning how not only to be a candidate, but also a government employee.
As it happens, the two agree on many issues, such as the need to protect the county’s water supplies, the importance of controlling development to foster economic growth without overburdening local resources, and the need for more affordable housing.
“Housing people for seasonal workers is a really big problem that’s coming down the pike,” Daniel said at a Friday debate sponsored by the Redlands Rotary Club.
“It’s hard to say it better than that,” Pink said of Daniel’s response. “I have to agree with Bobbie. We have to incentivize development of affordable housing. We’ve got to make it appealing to build them.”
Both agreed that a good way to address it, without issuing any new mandates on builders to get them to construct more affordable homes, is to lower impact fees and streamline the permitting process, keeping government out of the way as much as possible.
“If contractors are getting overburdened with fees and taxes and land-use permitting, they’re not going to come in here and build affordable housing,” Pink said.
“We need to make it as painless as possible,” Daniel added. “We don’t want government to be in the way, or being a roadblock to make sure we have housing affordability.”